MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 11:52 pm - Elbyan is a UK-based online academy that teaches the Quran and Arabic to students in the UK and around the world.

LONDON, UK, 7 October 2026 - The autumn term resets weekly routines in many UK homes, which makes it a natural time to fit regular Quran or Arabic study into the timetable. Families weighing the best online Quran tutors in the UK face a crowded field, and no single ranking settles what suits a given learner. Elbyan, a UK-based online academy for the Quran and Arabic, has set out six checks that learners and parents can run before they commit.

Six checks before the first lesson

Learners and parents can work through these points with any tutor or academy.

Name the goal first: fluent recitation, Tajweed (the rules of correct pronunciation), Hifz (memorisation), translation or Arabic language study.

Book a trial lesson before paying for a package.

Ask who teaches and how, including tutor background, the language of instruction and the way mistakes are corrected.

Choose a format that matches the learner, either one-to-one for an individual pace or a small group for shared practice.

Test the schedule against the real week, including school pick-up, work shifts and weekend commitments.

Read the full price page, including how payment is taken and what each package covers.

The first point shapes the other five. A child learning to read the Arabic script needs different support from an adult who wants to refine Tajweed or begin Hifz. A tutor who is strong in one area may not suit another.

Trial lessons give the clearest evidence. Elbyan's price list shows a free trial lesson of 1.5 hours. Learners can use that time to check the audio and video quality, the pace of the tutor and whether the learner feels comfortable reciting aloud.

Why price alone is a weak guide

Comparing the best online Quran tutors in the UK on hourly rate alone can mislead, because packages count hours in different ways. Elbyan's price list, read on its website at the time of writing, shows the range. Pay As You Learn costs £7 an hour. A monthly subscription costs £35 for three lessons a week of 30 minutes each, for one student only. Three-month packages range from 12 hours at £90 for Arabic classes to 40 hours at £220 for the Advanced Learner package.

The academy states that payment is taken in advance for all packages and that learners create an account before booking. Families can ask any other provider for the same terms and compare them side by side.

How one academy structures its lessons

Elbyan teaches one-to-one and in small groups of two to five students. Its programmes cover Hifz, Tajweed, Qur'an translation and Arabic courses for all proficiency levels, for children and adults. Lessons run on the academy's own online platform instead of Skype or Zoom. Details of Elbyan's lesson formats and packages are on its website.

The academy says its tutors are native Arabic speakers with over 30 years of combined teaching experience. Learners should still ask any tutor about training and about how progress is reviewed, since a stated figure is only a starting point for that conversation.

Looking ahead to the rest of the term

Learners comparing the best online Quran tutors in the UK this term can keep the six checks to hand and put the same questions to every provider. A short trial lesson, a clear price list and a format that fits the weekly timetable are the details that show most plainly whether a tutor suits the learner.

About Elbyan

Elbyan is a UK-based online academy that teaches the Quran and Arabic to students in the UK and around the world. It offers private one-to-one tuition and small group classes covering Hifz, Tajweed, Qur'an translation and Arabic for all levels, with flexible subscription and pay-as-you-learn options. More information is available at the Elbyan website:

Media contact

Media enquiries: Elbyan,

telephone +44 7344 909 600.