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Midal Cables Showcases GCC Manufacturing Capabilities at Made in GCC 2026
(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama, 7 October 2026: Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, inaugurated the “Made in GCC 2026” Forum and Exhibition, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain from 6–8 October at Exhibition World Bahrain. On this occasion, Midal Cables expressed its deep appreciation for the leadership’s continued support for the industrial sector, while recognising the efforts of H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, and the Ministry’s continued support in developing the industrial sector and enhancing its competitiveness.
The opening ceremony and exhibition tour were attended by Midal Cables Chairman Mr. Hamid Rashed Alzayani; Board Members Mr. Khalid Rashed Alzayani, Mr. Zayed Rashed Alzayani, Mr. Nawaf Khalid Alzayani and Mr. Majid Khalid Alzayani; Managing Director Mr. Rashed Hamed Alzayani; and Group CEO Mr. Khalid A. Latif.
Midal Cables expressed its pride in serving as a Supporting Partner of the Made in GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition and participating in this important GCC industrial event, which brings together industry leaders and manufacturers from across the GCC and contributes to strengthening regional industrial integration while showcasing the competitiveness of GCC products and industries.
Midal Cables and Midal Cables Saudi Arabia are participating through a joint stand, showcasing their industrial capabilities and products manufactured in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Mr. Hamid Rashed Alzayani, Chairman of Midal Cables Group, said: “We are proud to be part of Made in GCC 2026, an important platform that reflects the strength and growing capabilities of the GCC’s industrial sector. Midal Cables has built a strong manufacturing presence in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and our participation reflects our commitment to supporting greater industrial integration across the region, strengthening local manufacturing, and delivering high-quality GCC-made products that compete successfully in regional and international markets.”
Mr. Khalid Abdul Latif, Group Chief Executive Officer of Midal Cables, added: “Our participation in the Made in GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition reflects Midal Cables’ advanced industrial and operational capabilities, as well as the company’s continued progress in production efficiency, product quality and the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities. We continue to invest in technology, talent development and operational efficiency across our plants, enabling us to meet our customers’ requirements to the highest standards and further strengthen the competitiveness of our products manufactured in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across regional and global markets.”
Midal Cables’ support for and participation in Made in GCC 2026 reflects the company’s commitment to advancing the region’s industrial capabilities and contributing to a more integrated, competitive and sustainable GCC industrial sector.
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The opening ceremony and exhibition tour were attended by Midal Cables Chairman Mr. Hamid Rashed Alzayani; Board Members Mr. Khalid Rashed Alzayani, Mr. Zayed Rashed Alzayani, Mr. Nawaf Khalid Alzayani and Mr. Majid Khalid Alzayani; Managing Director Mr. Rashed Hamed Alzayani; and Group CEO Mr. Khalid A. Latif.
Midal Cables expressed its pride in serving as a Supporting Partner of the Made in GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition and participating in this important GCC industrial event, which brings together industry leaders and manufacturers from across the GCC and contributes to strengthening regional industrial integration while showcasing the competitiveness of GCC products and industries.
Midal Cables and Midal Cables Saudi Arabia are participating through a joint stand, showcasing their industrial capabilities and products manufactured in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Mr. Hamid Rashed Alzayani, Chairman of Midal Cables Group, said: “We are proud to be part of Made in GCC 2026, an important platform that reflects the strength and growing capabilities of the GCC’s industrial sector. Midal Cables has built a strong manufacturing presence in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and our participation reflects our commitment to supporting greater industrial integration across the region, strengthening local manufacturing, and delivering high-quality GCC-made products that compete successfully in regional and international markets.”
Mr. Khalid Abdul Latif, Group Chief Executive Officer of Midal Cables, added: “Our participation in the Made in GCC 2026 Forum and Exhibition reflects Midal Cables’ advanced industrial and operational capabilities, as well as the company’s continued progress in production efficiency, product quality and the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities. We continue to invest in technology, talent development and operational efficiency across our plants, enabling us to meet our customers’ requirements to the highest standards and further strengthen the competitiveness of our products manufactured in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across regional and global markets.”
Midal Cables’ support for and participation in Made in GCC 2026 reflects the company’s commitment to advancing the region’s industrial capabilities and contributing to a more integrated, competitive and sustainable GCC industrial sector.
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