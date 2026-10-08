DHG Properties hands over USD 200 million Helvetia Residences, its first completed development in Dubai

(MENAFN- Atteline) * DHG Properties is handing over 430 sold-out residences at the 25-storey development in Jumeirah Village Circle, built to the Swiss quality standards.

* The milestone reflects a wider period of residential delivery across Dubai, as new projects and homes continue to enter the market.

* DHG Properties marks the delivery of USD200M development and start of handovers with a dedicated event bringing together government representatives, brokers, and business partners.



Dubai, UAE – 7 October 2026 – DHG Properties, Dubai-based developer and part of Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, has officially commenced the handover of Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), a residential project with development value of USD 200 million.



This milestone reflects a wider period of residential delivery across Dubai, as new projects and homes continue to enter the market. According to Dubai Land Department, 104 real estate projects were completed in the first half of 2026, representing more than AED 111 billion in investment and adding 24,537 new units to the market. Compared with the same period in 2025, the number of completed projects increased by 38.7%, while new units delivered rose by more than 36%1.



Within this evolving residential landscape, Helvetia Residences brings 430 homes to JVC across 25 floors and more than 73,000 square metres of built-up area. Completed within two years, the development offers studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and marks the first delivery of DHG’s Helvetia residential brand in the UAE.



To mark the start of handovers, DHG hosted a dedicated event bringing together government representatives, brokers, and business partners, alongside members of the DHG leadership team. The event included a tour of Helvetia Residences, giving guests an opportunity to experience the completed development, residences and amenities firsthand.



Blagoje Antic, Chairman, CEO and Founder of DHG Group, said, “Today as we deliver Helvetia Residences, I see a vision brought to life. When we entered Dubai, we made a commitment to bring our Swiss development heritage to the UAE - from the way we build and the standards we maintain to the experience we deliver to homeowners and value we deliver to investors. Reaching handover and seeing the development begin this next chapter is a proud moment and an important milestone for DHG’s journey in the UAE.”



The focus on the resident experience extends across the development itself. Designed around contemporary lifestyles, Helvetia Residences combines private living spaces with landscaped outdoor areas, a resort-style swimming pool, children’s play area, a Technogym-equipped fitness centre, jogging track and a rooftop padel court. Residences incorporate smart home technology and premium materials, bringing together functionality, comfort and the design principles associated with the Helvetia brand. The surrounding community was also central to DHG’s decision to establish its first UAE development in JVC.



Milos Antic, Vice Chairman of DHG Group and CEO of DHG Properties, added, “JVC has developed into one of Dubai’s most established residential communities, and that was an important factor in choosing it as the location of our first UAE development. As Helvetia Residences moves into next phase, we also recognise that delivering the keys is only one part of the ownership journey. Our focus now is on ensuring residents continue to experience the quality and level of service associated with DHG well beyond handover.”



Supporting this approach, DHG has introduced DHG Property Management, an integrated suite of ownership services spanning real estate advisory, long-term leasing, short-term rental, and resale.



The handover of Helvetia Residences marks an important step in DHG’s long-term plans for the UAE, moving the Group from establishing its presence in the market to delivering and managing completed residential communities. As its UAE portfolio progresses, with two new developments under construction in Dubai, DHG will continue to build on the established standards, with a focus on considered locations, quality of construction, efficient delivery, and the long-term value of the communities it develops.



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