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Bengaluru To Host One Of India's Largest Climate-Data Gatherings - Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, October 7, 2026: The first edition of Bangalore Climate Data Week (BLR-CDW) 2026 will be a city-wide platform focused on accelerating the implementation of data and AI to help solve real-world climate challenges. The week-long convening will be held from the 12th to the 16th of October 2026 with 30+ partner-led events hosted across Bengaluru. This is an initiative by the Climate Collective Foundation (CCF), convened in association with Google as Anchor Partner and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), and Startup Karnataka as State Innovation Partners.
BLR-CDW is expected to bring together over 2,000 attendees, including researchers, climate tech founders, investors, policymakers, corporates, technologists, and practitioners. The programme is organised as a city-wide series of events, with ecosystem organisations hosting their own summits, workshops, working sessions, networking sessions, startup pitches, and climate career fairs. This is an opportunity for organisations working at the intersection of climate, data, and AI to form collaborations.
"India has very strong communities in climate technology and data but they often operate in silos," says Nalin Agarwal, Co-Founder, CCF. He adds, "BLR-CDW as an initiative intends to encourage collaborations between stakeholders across climate and data. Our intent is to create more intersections - from applying AI for industrial decarbonisation and anticipating climate risks efficiently to deploying more solutions at scale and building a strong climate workforce. We want to bring together people from different backgrounds, and we expect the conversations to continue well beyond the Week."
Google's involvement during the Week will reinforce the AI, data, and climate technology convergence. Google is also the Anchor Partner for the AI for Climate Tech Summit 2026, the flagship event of BLR-CDW, in addition to co-hosting the AI for Resilience Tech Summit 2026 along with CCF.
Jaya Dhindaw, Executive Program Director - Sustainable Cities - WRI India said: "We are at a critical inflection point when it comes to data. On one hand, we have unprecedented volumes of information, on the other, we are navigating a sea of misinformation and fragmented datasets that often obscure rather than guide decision-making. The value of such data is even greater in the contentious space of climate action where credible, transparent evidence can serve as an anchor for building consensus, driving accountability, and guiding investment. At WRI India, we help cut through the noise by turning complex data into actionable analysis and tools. Our hope is to share this knowledge with others, so we can work together to achieve positive ecosystem shifts."
BLR-CDW 2026 is joined by Climate Change AI, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) as Strategic Partners. Additionally, the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), Data, Net-zero Energy Transition Association (NETRA), UC Davis Global South Center for Clean Transportation Institute of Transportation, Vasudha Foundation, and WRI India are the Knowledge Partners. MathWorks and Salesforce are also supporting this edition of BLR-CDW as Technology Partners. With different stakeholders coming together, the convening will cover themes across climate risk modelling and decision-support tools, clean technologies in buildings and data centres, circular economy; resilience; and clean mobility.
Speaking about BLR-CDW 2026, Dr Indu K Murthy, Sector Head, Climate, Environment and Sustainability, CSTEP, said, "India's climate risks are hyperlocal-a drought in one district, a flood in another, and a heat wave that hits differently depending on who you are and where you live. Generic global models cannot capture this granularity, which is why building India-specific, decision-ready climate data and intelligence is not optional but foundational to resilience. Robust climate data and intelligence are integral to credible, actionable policy, and the Bangalore Climate Data Week is a timely platform to strengthen that foundation together."
Programme highlights
● AI for Climate Tech Summit 2026: The Week's flagship event, convening founders, investors, policymakers, scientists, corporates and ecosystem leaders to discuss how AI can help develop climate solutions.
● AI for Resilience Tech Summit: An event, co-hosted by Google and CCF, exploring how AI can support better risk assessment, preparedness, and decision-making across high-risk sectors.
● Industry Net Zero Innovation Summit – AI Edition: A convening on AI and climate innovation for industrial decarbonisation.
● She Wins Climate – South Asia: Startup Showcase 2026: A pitch platform for women-led climate startups, alongside a networking session for women working in data and climate.
● The Climate Table: A conversation among CXOs, investors, philanthropists, and ecosystem leaders on how finance can scale climate solutions.
● Climate Jobs Fair: A curated career fair for students and professionals to connect with climate tech startups for internships, jobs, and career opportunities.
Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026 will take place across Bengaluru from 12 to 16 October 2026.
About Climate Collective Foundation -
Climate Collective Foundation (CCF) is India's largest non-profit climate tech ecosystem orchestrator. Founded by clean tech entrepreneurs in 2016, CCF has executed over 102 climate tech acceleration programmes, supporting 1,532 early-stage climate tech startups (i.e., ranging from pre-revenue with MVP to ~USD 1 million in revenue). As of the end of 2023, CCF portfolio companies had raised a cumulative USD 683 million in post-programme funding – a 9x multiple from pre-programme levels. Our gender-inclusive approach has supported 410 women-led startups (nearly a third of the total portfolio).
BLR-CDW is expected to bring together over 2,000 attendees, including researchers, climate tech founders, investors, policymakers, corporates, technologists, and practitioners. The programme is organised as a city-wide series of events, with ecosystem organisations hosting their own summits, workshops, working sessions, networking sessions, startup pitches, and climate career fairs. This is an opportunity for organisations working at the intersection of climate, data, and AI to form collaborations.
"India has very strong communities in climate technology and data but they often operate in silos," says Nalin Agarwal, Co-Founder, CCF. He adds, "BLR-CDW as an initiative intends to encourage collaborations between stakeholders across climate and data. Our intent is to create more intersections - from applying AI for industrial decarbonisation and anticipating climate risks efficiently to deploying more solutions at scale and building a strong climate workforce. We want to bring together people from different backgrounds, and we expect the conversations to continue well beyond the Week."
Google's involvement during the Week will reinforce the AI, data, and climate technology convergence. Google is also the Anchor Partner for the AI for Climate Tech Summit 2026, the flagship event of BLR-CDW, in addition to co-hosting the AI for Resilience Tech Summit 2026 along with CCF.
Jaya Dhindaw, Executive Program Director - Sustainable Cities - WRI India said: "We are at a critical inflection point when it comes to data. On one hand, we have unprecedented volumes of information, on the other, we are navigating a sea of misinformation and fragmented datasets that often obscure rather than guide decision-making. The value of such data is even greater in the contentious space of climate action where credible, transparent evidence can serve as an anchor for building consensus, driving accountability, and guiding investment. At WRI India, we help cut through the noise by turning complex data into actionable analysis and tools. Our hope is to share this knowledge with others, so we can work together to achieve positive ecosystem shifts."
BLR-CDW 2026 is joined by Climate Change AI, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) as Strategic Partners. Additionally, the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), Data, Net-zero Energy Transition Association (NETRA), UC Davis Global South Center for Clean Transportation Institute of Transportation, Vasudha Foundation, and WRI India are the Knowledge Partners. MathWorks and Salesforce are also supporting this edition of BLR-CDW as Technology Partners. With different stakeholders coming together, the convening will cover themes across climate risk modelling and decision-support tools, clean technologies in buildings and data centres, circular economy; resilience; and clean mobility.
Speaking about BLR-CDW 2026, Dr Indu K Murthy, Sector Head, Climate, Environment and Sustainability, CSTEP, said, "India's climate risks are hyperlocal-a drought in one district, a flood in another, and a heat wave that hits differently depending on who you are and where you live. Generic global models cannot capture this granularity, which is why building India-specific, decision-ready climate data and intelligence is not optional but foundational to resilience. Robust climate data and intelligence are integral to credible, actionable policy, and the Bangalore Climate Data Week is a timely platform to strengthen that foundation together."
Programme highlights
● AI for Climate Tech Summit 2026: The Week's flagship event, convening founders, investors, policymakers, scientists, corporates and ecosystem leaders to discuss how AI can help develop climate solutions.
● AI for Resilience Tech Summit: An event, co-hosted by Google and CCF, exploring how AI can support better risk assessment, preparedness, and decision-making across high-risk sectors.
● Industry Net Zero Innovation Summit – AI Edition: A convening on AI and climate innovation for industrial decarbonisation.
● She Wins Climate – South Asia: Startup Showcase 2026: A pitch platform for women-led climate startups, alongside a networking session for women working in data and climate.
● The Climate Table: A conversation among CXOs, investors, philanthropists, and ecosystem leaders on how finance can scale climate solutions.
● Climate Jobs Fair: A curated career fair for students and professionals to connect with climate tech startups for internships, jobs, and career opportunities.
Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026 will take place across Bengaluru from 12 to 16 October 2026.
About Climate Collective Foundation -
Climate Collective Foundation (CCF) is India's largest non-profit climate tech ecosystem orchestrator. Founded by clean tech entrepreneurs in 2016, CCF has executed over 102 climate tech acceleration programmes, supporting 1,532 early-stage climate tech startups (i.e., ranging from pre-revenue with MVP to ~USD 1 million in revenue). As of the end of 2023, CCF portfolio companies had raised a cumulative USD 683 million in post-programme funding – a 9x multiple from pre-programme levels. Our gender-inclusive approach has supported 410 women-led startups (nearly a third of the total portfolio).
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