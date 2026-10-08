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Aahwahan Foundation's 'Meethi Muskan' Reaches 141 Senior Citizens At A Chennai Old Age Home
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 7 October 2026: Aahwahan Foundation, with the support of Tredence CSR, is pleased to announce the launch of its 'Meethi Muskan' initiative, inaugurated at Akshaya Trust
Palavakkam, 1/3, Kambar St, PRS Nagar, Palavakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600041. The initiative
aims to support senior citizens living in old age homes by improving their living conditions and
providing essential assistance in areas such as food, healthcare, clothing, hygiene and overall well-
being. At Akshaya Old Age Home in Chennai, a total of 141 senior citizens benefited from the 'Meethi Muskan' initiative. Through this initiative, Aahwahan Foundation seeks to bring greater care, dignity, happiness and hope to elderly people who require continued support. The initiative is designed to provide consistent assistance while contributing to the overall physical, emotional and social well-being of senior citizens.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder, Aahwahan Foundation, said,“At this stage of life, people need care and support the most. Through 'Meethi Muskan', we
want to create moments where they feel remembered, respected and valued. For us, this initiative is not simply about providing support; it is about sharing time, kindness and compassion, and
reminding our elders that they are an important part of our society and will never be forgotten.”
With the support of Tredence CSR, Aahwahan Foundation has adopted six old age homes across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Gurgaon as part of the ongoing initiative. The
program will focus on strengthening these homes and helping ensure that residents have access to
essential resources and a more comfortable living environment. As an ongoing initiative, Aahwahan
Foundation plans to expand Meethi Muskan to additional cities and old age homes across India.
Through this continued expansion, the Foundation aims to reach more senior citizens and provide them with meaningful support tailored to their needs.
Meethi Muskan is part of Aahwahan Foundation's continued efforts to work for vulnerable and underserved communities across India. The Foundation believes that supporting senior citizens
requires more than meeting their basic needs-it also involves creating spaces where they can experience respect, companionship and dignity. The initiative reflects Aahwahan Foundation's
broader commitment to social welfare and community development. By combining essential
assistance with care and compassion, the Foundation aims to contribute towards creating happier, healthier and more dignified lives for senior citizens.
About Aahwahan Foundation
Founded in 2009, Aahwahan is an NGO dedicated to improving the lives of economically disadvantaged communities by generating employment across sectors. Focused on eradicating poverty and fostering community development, Aahwahan addresses the socioeconomic shifts caused by urbanization, positively impacting countless lives.
Palavakkam, 1/3, Kambar St, PRS Nagar, Palavakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600041. The initiative
aims to support senior citizens living in old age homes by improving their living conditions and
providing essential assistance in areas such as food, healthcare, clothing, hygiene and overall well-
being. At Akshaya Old Age Home in Chennai, a total of 141 senior citizens benefited from the 'Meethi Muskan' initiative. Through this initiative, Aahwahan Foundation seeks to bring greater care, dignity, happiness and hope to elderly people who require continued support. The initiative is designed to provide consistent assistance while contributing to the overall physical, emotional and social well-being of senior citizens.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder, Aahwahan Foundation, said,“At this stage of life, people need care and support the most. Through 'Meethi Muskan', we
want to create moments where they feel remembered, respected and valued. For us, this initiative is not simply about providing support; it is about sharing time, kindness and compassion, and
reminding our elders that they are an important part of our society and will never be forgotten.”
With the support of Tredence CSR, Aahwahan Foundation has adopted six old age homes across Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Gurgaon as part of the ongoing initiative. The
program will focus on strengthening these homes and helping ensure that residents have access to
essential resources and a more comfortable living environment. As an ongoing initiative, Aahwahan
Foundation plans to expand Meethi Muskan to additional cities and old age homes across India.
Through this continued expansion, the Foundation aims to reach more senior citizens and provide them with meaningful support tailored to their needs.
Meethi Muskan is part of Aahwahan Foundation's continued efforts to work for vulnerable and underserved communities across India. The Foundation believes that supporting senior citizens
requires more than meeting their basic needs-it also involves creating spaces where they can experience respect, companionship and dignity. The initiative reflects Aahwahan Foundation's
broader commitment to social welfare and community development. By combining essential
assistance with care and compassion, the Foundation aims to contribute towards creating happier, healthier and more dignified lives for senior citizens.
About Aahwahan Foundation
Founded in 2009, Aahwahan is an NGO dedicated to improving the lives of economically disadvantaged communities by generating employment across sectors. Focused on eradicating poverty and fostering community development, Aahwahan addresses the socioeconomic shifts caused by urbanization, positively impacting countless lives.
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