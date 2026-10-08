Integrating Middle Corridor With TRIPP Could Expand Its Potential - Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Integrating the Middle Corridor with the TRIPP transport initiative could expand its existing potential, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on October 8 at the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan in Avaza, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

“I am convinced that large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure will help strengthen the key role of the entire region. Particular importance is attached to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The dynamics of recent years clearly demonstrate the growing demand for this route, often referred to as the Middle or Middle Trans-Caspian Corridor. Although the North-South route in cooperation with Russia remains particularly relevant for Kazakhstan. According to World Bank estimates, if all planned infrastructure projects are implemented, cargo traffic through the Caspian Sea could increase fourfold by 2040. I believe that we could discuss, initially at the expert level, integrating the Middle Corridor with the TRIPP transport initiative, which would expand the existing potential and serve the long-term interests of all our states,” he said.

Tokayev further noted that Kazakhstan is consistently developing its transport infrastructure and creating new opportunities to expand this network.

“This is a priority in our economic strategy,” he said.