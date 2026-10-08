Kazakhstan Invites Italian Firms To Middle Corridor Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has invited Italian railway and logistics companies to participate in joint projects along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), involving the Aktau and Kuryk ports, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration said in a press release.

The invitation was made during the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Italian Intergovernmental Working Group on Industrial and Economic Cooperation, held as part of Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev's working visit to Italy.

The Italian side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.

“Significant attention was paid to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) as a reliable and efficient multimodal corridor between Central Asia and Europe. Kazakhstan invited Italian railway and logistics companies to participate in joint projects using the potential of the Aktau and Kuryk ports,” the ministry said.

In the energy sector, the parties confirmed their interest in further developing cooperation in traditional areas.

The parties also discussed investment cooperation and expressed interest in using the opportunities offered by the Astana International Financial Centre and expanding cooperation between financial institutions and business communities of the two countries to promote joint projects.

In the agricultural sector, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in crop production, grain processing and livestock farming. They agreed to continue work on increasing the level of localization and developing a component base, with a view to integrating Kazakh components into global supply chains.

The parties also agreed to expand cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable water resource management, tourism and sports, culture and education.

Particular attention will be paid to climate initiatives, energy efficiency, decarbonization, the introduction of modern engineering and digital solutions in water management, as well as the development of professional and educational exchanges.