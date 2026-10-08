CIS Foreign Ministries Adopt 2027 Inter-Ministerial Consultations Plan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)CIS foreign ministers approved a 2027 plan for inter-ministerial consultations covering economic diplomacy, foreign policy coordination and other areas of cooperation.

The information was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government following a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers held in Turkmenistan's Avaza National Tourist Zone yesterday and chaired by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

According to the report, the plan includes consultations on foreign policy planning, responses to emerging challenges and threats, arms control and disarmament, cooperation in the information sphere and current issues of multilateral economic diplomacy.

The ministers also approved a joint statement on supporting practical steps to prevent an arms race in outer space, according to the press service.

The meeting participants further approved draft documents to be submitted to the CIS Council of Heads of State and Council of Heads of Government, including proposals concerning tourism cooperation and declaring 2029 the Year of Transport Connectivity in the CIS, the report said.

The ministers also approved a draft program for implementing the CIS concept of a common educational space for 2027-2035, as well as several documents covering legal, security and intergovernmental cooperation, according to the press service.

The next meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to take place in Bishkek in April 2027, the report says.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan assumed the CIS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, taking over from Tajikistan after the decision was approved at the 2025 CIS summit. Under its chairmanship concept, Ashgabat identified transport and economic cooperation among the organization's key priorities, alongside peace and security, digital transformation and environmental cooperation. Throughout the year, Turkmenistan has used its chairmanship to advance this agenda, including by hosting the CIS Council of Heads of Government in May and preparing the October meetings of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers and Council of Heads of State in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

Against this background, the approval of the 2026-2030 Transport Security Action Plan in Ashgabat aligns with one of the central priorities of Turkmenistan's chairmanship.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration.