Schouw & Co. Hosts Capital Markets Day And Announces Long-Term EBITDA Ambitions
At the Capital Markets Day, Schouw & Co. will disclose selected elements of its“Expand 2030” strategy plan, including an ambition to deliver continued organic growth and consolidated EBITDA of DKK 4.5 billion in 2030.
In this context, the current dividend policy of stable or increasing dividends is reiterated, and the group's leverage target of NIBD/EBITDA in the range of 1.0–2.5x is confirmed.
During the Capital Markets Day, the management teams of GPV, HydraSpecma, and Schouw & Co.'s newly acquired portfolio business Spectre will provide further details on how the businesses will contribute to the group's ambitions and provide insights into selected growth segments and M&A objectives.
The presentation material is available on .
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President & CEO
Please direct any questions to President & CEO Jens Bjerg Sørensen, telephone no. +45 86 11 22 22.
Attachments
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2026-10-08 FBM26-61 Capital Markets Day ENG
2026-10-08 Capital Markets Day 2026
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