IMMIX Raises $3.5 Million To Make Global Stablecoin Payments Easier To Exchange Across Currencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crane Venture Partners, BTSE and Portfolio Ventures back the London-based trading firm, whose technology has processed more than $25 billion in customer trading volume

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMMIX, a trading firm that helps payment companies exchange stablecoins between currencies, today announced $3.5 million in funding from Crane Venture Partners, BTSE and Portfolio Venture. IMMIX is focused particularly on currencies beyond the US dollar, where exchanging stablecoins can be more expensive and complex. The funding will be used to develop the company's pricing engine, expand available liquidity, and grow its partner distribution network.

IMMIX combines an AI-powered pricing engine with institutional liquidity infrastructure to price and execute stablecoin conversions, specialising in markets involving currencies beyond the US dollar. Its deep-learning models forecast market conditions across thousands of instruments, and its systems have processed more than $25 billion in customer trading volume since 2024.

Stablecoins can move between digital wallets around the clock, but payment firms still need to convert between the assets they hold and the currencies their customers require. Outside the dollar, where fewer buyers and sellers are available, a single conversion can break into three or four separate FX trades, each adding its own cost, which ties up balances with several providers. Those costs eat directly into the margins on recurring cross-border payments.

“Payment businesses need certainty about what their customers will receive and reliable access to currency conversion whenever money needs to move,” said Dr Andrew Mann, co-founder of IMMIX.“We're combining years of experience building high-frequency trading systems for institutional clients with AI pricing to reduce the cost and complexity of stablecoin FX, especially beyond the dollar.”

IMMIX is led by Dr. Andrew Mann and Dr. David Twomey, who both hold PhDs from UCL's Computer Science department. Both have held quantitative roles in industry at Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Virtu Financial.

“Stablecoins have the potential to fundamentally change how money moves around the world, but much of the infrastructure needed to make that possible still has to be built, ” said Krishna Visvanathan, co-founder and partner at Crane Venture Partners.“Andrew and David saw an important problem early, particularly beyond the dollar, and bring a unique combination of deep technical expertise and real-world trading experience to solve it. This is exactly the kind of foundational technology we love to back at Crane.”

“The next wave of stablecoin growth hinges on facilitating flows between FX and crypto markets at scale,” said Jeff Mei, Chief Operating Officer of BTSE.“IMMIX is building the high-performance trading infrastructure that makes this possible-combining AI-driven pricing with institutional-grade execution. We're a strong believer in this mission as this is what the industry needs right now.”

IMMIX is inviting payment service providers, money transfer operators, stablecoin issuers, trading venues and platforms to discuss their FX needs. Partners can connect to IMMIX directly, by request-for-quote, streaming prices over API, or access its pricing on public venues, including centralised and decentralised exchanges. Distribution through third-party platforms is in development. Currency coverage, trade size and settlement terms are agreed with each partner.

Partner enquiries: immix.xyz/build-a-market

About IMMIX

IMMIX is building advanced FX infrastructure for stablecoin payments beyond the US dollar, to price and execute conversions for payment firms, stablecoin issuers and trading venues. Based in London, it was founded by Dr Andrew Mann and Dr David Twomey and is backed by Crane Venture Partners, BTSE & Portfolio Ventures.

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