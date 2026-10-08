Getfluence And Otterlyai Partner To Turn AI Search Visibility Into Editorial Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OtterlyAI reveals which sources influence AI answers. Getfluence helps brands publish where it matters. The partnership helps marketing teams optimize for AI Search faster.

Vienna, Austria, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getfluence and OtterlyAI, based in France and Austria respectively, today announced a partnership designed to help brands strengthen their visibility in AI-generated answers. OtterlyAI tracks how brands appear across AI search engines. Getfluence turns those insights into targeted editorial activation across relevant media outlets.







Thomas Peham (CEO at OtterlyAI) & Christian Désert (CEO at Getfluence)

ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Google AI Overviews and Google AI Mode increasingly shape how customers discover brands, compare products and evaluate potential vendors. This shift is creating a new challenge for marketing teams: understanding whether their brand appears when users ask AI platforms for a solution, product or provider.

OtterlyAI helps companies track how their brand and competitors are mentioned and cited across leading AI search engines. The platform also identifies the prompts customers use and the sources AI platforms rely on to generate their answers. OtterlyAI is already used by more than 40,000 marketing professionals worldwide.

Getfluence extends this analysis by helping brands identify the media outlets that carry authority on their strategic topics and publish relevant, well-documented editorial content within those environments.

By combining their expertise, the two companies aim to create a more direct path from insight to action. Brands will be able to understand where they appear, identify the topics where they remain absent, determine which sources matter, and build a targeted editorial presence across those sources.

Moving from measurement to action

Tracking AI search visibility is important, but just knowing a brand lacks an answer doesn't solve the problem.

The tech partnership between Getfluence and OtterlyAI is designed to bridge that divide. OtterlyAI provides insight into the questions users ask, the position of a brand and its competitors, and the sources used to generate AI answers. Getfluence can then help brands identify the most relevant editorial environments and publish content that addresses the needs and questions of their audiences.

The goal is not to increase content volume. It is to focus investment on the questions that matter to customers and on the media outlets with the strongest authority to address them.

“Marketing teams now have access to powerful tools that measure their visibility across AI search engines. But measurement is only a first step. When a brand discovers that it is missing from an important answer, it needs a clear way to identify the sources that matter and contribute genuinely useful information. Our partnership with OtterlyAI connects diagnosis with action through an approach that is editorially relevant, targeted and measurable,” said Christian Désert, CEO of Getfluence.

Building brand authority beyond owned channels

AI search engines build their answers from company websites, news and media, blogs, communities and many other sources. The latest industry report from OtterlyAI, based on 5.85 million citations, shows that the most recommended brands are named hundreds of times in AI answers, drawing on the pages that compare, rank and review their market. The report also finds that placements in titles publishing rankings and buyer guides compound inside AI answers. A brand's visibility increasingly depends on the authority it builds beyond its own channels. This Off-Site Authority comes from maintaining a consistent and relevant presence across sources recognized for their expertise on specific topics.

As a result, marketing teams need to move beyond a strategy focused exclusively on their websites. Publishing high-quality owned content remains essential, but it is no longer enough. Brands also need to understand where customers ask questions, which third-party sources influence AI answers and where they need to establish an editorial presence.

The partnership directly addresses this challenge. OtterlyAI provides the data needed to monitor brand mentions, citations, rankings and share of voice. Getfluence contributes its media network and editorial expertise to transform those insights into practical activation.

"For decades, marketing has been siloed. SEO, content, PR, and brand teams all ran separate efforts with separate KPIs. AI search changes that. Generative engines learn about brands from everything: your site, news coverage, blogs, UGC. Consistency and presence across all of it now matters. With OtterlyAI, marketing teams see exactly which sources are shaping AI answers in their category. With Getfluence, they can place content where it will have the biggest impact. Together, we're connecting visibility insights to action." - Thomas Peham, CEO and Co-Founder of OtterlyAI.

Making AI search visibility easier to manage

The partnership comes as marketing leaders seek a clearer understanding of how their editorial investments affect their presence across AI search engines.

OtterlyAI monitors ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Google AI Overviews and Google AI Mode. Its platform analyzes brand mentions and citations, competitive positioning and visibility trends over time.

The company also recently launched Agent Analytics, a feature that shows which AI agents and crawlers visit a website, which pages they access and how that activity relates to the brand's visibility in AI-generated answers.

Combined with Getfluence's editorial expertise, these measurement capabilities give marketing teams a clearer view of the path between a question asked by a user, the sources consulted by an AI engine and the inclusion of a brand in the resulting answer.

For both companies, the partnership is intended to make Generative Engine Optimization more practical. The objective is no longer simply to monitor AI platforms, but to understand how a brand can become a credible source on the questions that matter most to its customers.

About Getfluence

Getfluence is the Off-Site Authority Platform for SEO, AI Visibility and Brand Equity.

It connects ambitious brands with the independent media and online communities that shape their category.

Through automated contextual matching, a 70,000+ vetted media network and industry-leading guarantees, third-party presence becomes compounding authority: brands get published, ranked and mentioned where it actually matters, until they own the answer.

Learn more at Getfluence.com



About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is a leading AI search optimization platform for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). It tracks how brands and websites appear in AI answers across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude and Microsoft Copilot, and measures brand mentions, citations, and share of voice.

Co-founded in 2024 by Thomas Peham (CEO), Klaus-M. Schremser, and Josef Trauner, OtterlyAI is a fully remote company used by more than 40,000 marketing professionals as of August 2026, and was named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in AI for Marketing report.

Learn more at .

Press Inquiries

Thomas Peham

thomas.peham [at] otterly.ai

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