HI-VIEW ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL CONTIGUOUS MINERAL TENURES TO ITS JUNKERS PROPERTY IN THE TOODOGGONE MINING DISTRICT, BRITISH COLUMBIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”)announces that it has acquired additional contiguous claims to its Junker Property in the Toodoggone Gold & Copper District of northern British Columbia.

R Nick Horsley, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-View, commented:“Junkers is now seven claims and 3,473 hectares, and the additions bring the Junkers showing onto the property. This acquisition gives Hi-View another large-scale generative property in the Toodoggone.”

Figure 1. Hi-View Resources' Junker claims

Please click to view image

Junkers is seven claims and 3,473 ha in the northeastern part of the portfolio. The property dates from October 2025, when 1,372 ha of tenure applications were acquired and later registered as four claims. The newly added Junkers, Junker West, and Junker East claims to the north and northeast bring the Junkers occurrence onto the property, and the original four claims cover the southern and southwestern extensions of its stratigraphy and structures ( Figure 1 ).1 The block has the greatest relief in the Company portfolio, rising from 1,300 m to 2,402 m in razor-backed ridges bounded by cliff faces, and is accessed by helicopter-only, about 36 km from Sturdee, 61 km from the Kemess airstrip, and 25 km beyond the road end at Lawyers.

The property is underlain by Lower to Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group marine sedimentary and volcanic rocks, the well-layered volcaniclastic unit that also hosts the Ursus skarn and the Harmon Peak veins, with a small Jurassic granodiorite body in the northeast of the block, at the corner of claim 1129846 and continuing north onto Junker East. The name comes from the Junkers Member of the Toodoggone Formation, the ash-flow tuff and rhyolite-dacite unit mapped at Oxide Summit.

The new claims comprise a 2021 helicopter-borne gradient magnetic survey over the core block that shows two strong anomalies that follow the East and West ridges, attributed in the survey report to the volume of magnetic rock exposed in them rather than to alteration or mineralization. A lineament analysis of the same data suggested a north-northwest-trending element crossing the West Ridge, coincident with the erosional notch that appears to feed the talus fan carrying a high-copper float sample at the occurrence and loosely associated with the anomalous 2004 samples in the West Valley. Elevated potassium and barium in the 2021 samples along that north-northwest trending lineament may indicate hydrothermal alteration. The occurrence itself consists of pyritic quartz veins and stringers carrying copper, lead, and silver with gold, and the 2021 float sample is chalcopyrite-rich.

Exploration began with a 1995 regional silt sample of 175 ppb Au from the creek draining the central basin. The 2004 Stealth Minerals prospecting program discovered the occurrence, a pyritic quartz vein subcrop returning 0.1% Cu and 1.08 g/t Au, with nearby quartz stringers at 0.2% Pb and 8.64 g/t Ag and float between 1 and 4.1 g/t Au.2 Rock samples from the same program in the project database ran 1,734 g/t Ag with 231 ppm Cu and 1,694 g/t Ag with 1.30 g/t Au and 0.88% Pb, with silts to 258 ppm Cu. The 2021 program added the airborne magnetics, reconnaissance mapping, a test line of contour soils and nine float samples from the talus fan, which ran 5.53%, 2.29%, 2.20% and 1.38% Cu with silver to 24 g/t, gold to 0.85 g/t and molybdenum to 104 ppm.3 A 2025 multispectral satellite analysis then picked out the occurrence along with 46 other sites for inspection. During the 2026 exploration program the Company collected 4 grab samples from claim 1129845, 700 metres south of the Junkers mineral showing, where a 30m wide gossanous zone was identified including a prominent fault zone and silica and epidote veinlets with pyrite mineralization in the porphyritic andesite host rock. There has been no drilling or systematic soil sampling, and the southern claims have no sampling on record. Structural mapping and contour sampling at the exposed ends of the West Ridge, and reprocessing of the 2021 magnetics are the recommended next steps.

Terms of the Agreement

The Company has acquired 100% interest in the Property from an arm's length vendor by issuing 125,000 common shares of the Company, making a $7,500 cash payment. The Property is encumbered by a two percent (2%) net smelter returns royalty which is payable to a previous owner of the Property, the payment of which will be assumed by Hi-View upon completion of the acquisition and will have the right to buy back one percent (1%) of the royalty for C$1,000,000.

Additional Announcements

The Company will issue 400,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSU”) of the Company to Consultants.

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nader Mostaghimi, M.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #53441), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View Resources Inc., a publicly listed mineral exploration company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is advancing a portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets in the Toodoggone region of northern British Columbia. The Company's 100% owned, optioned projects and current claim applications cover more than 28,000 hectares and include the flagship Golden Stranger Project, the Lawyers claims, and the Borealis Project - all designated as high-priority targets. Additional properties under option include Saunders, Black Pearl, Oxide Summit, Nub, Ursus, Garnet, and Harmon Peak. For more information, please visit Hi-View's website or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ ( ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“R. Nick Horsley”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

R. Nick Horsley - CEO

Email:...

Telephone: (604) 343-4337

Website:

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“projects”,“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could” or“should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the Incentive Program and the anticipated use of proceed therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOUR

1 BC Geological Survey, 2020. MINFILE Record Summary: Junkers, Junker (MINFILE No. 094E 299), Toodoggone Area. BC MINFILE Mineral Occurrence Database. Retrieved from:

2 Barrios, A.M. and Kuran, D.L., 2004. Prospecting Report on the Junker Claims, Toodoggone Area, for Stealth Minerals Limited. BC Assessment Report #27637. Retrieved from:

3 Smith, A.L., 2022. Geological Reconnaissance and Airborne Magnetic Survey on the Junkers Property, Toodoggone Area, for West Mining Corp. BC Assessment Report #39776. Retrieved from: