Corporate Influence Media Shifts Focus To UAE Market Entry And Commercial Positioning For Global Tech And AI Companies

Hina Siddiqui, Founder and CEO of Corporate Influence Media (CIM), Dubai.

Dubai-based firm introduces a four-stage commercial positioning approach for global AI companies targeting enterprise and institutional business in UAE and GCC.

- Hina SiddiquiDUBAI, DUBAI, INDIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corporate Influence Media (CIM), the Dubai-based firm founded by Hina Siddiqui, today announced a strategic shift in focus.The firm will now concentrate on UAE market entry and commercial positioning for global technology companies seeking enterprise and institutional business in the UAE and wider GCC region.The firm previously focused on credibility positioning for venture-backed technology founders. It will now work with established technology and AI companies, typically those with proven enterprise customers, as they enter or expand in the UAE and GCC.The change comes as the UAE sets firm timelines for technology and AI adoption. In April 2026, the UAE Cabinet announced a goal to move half of government sectors, services and operations to agentic AI within two years. In May 2026, Dubai launched a two-year programme to accelerate AI agent adoption across its private sector. The Abu Dhabi Government has also announced plans for more than 1,000 AI agents across its public sector.Beyond AI agents, CIM's target sectors include cybersecurity, healthcare technology, fintech, industrial technology, logistics technology, energy technology and enterprise software, reflecting the range of commercial opportunities developing across the region."The UAE has moved from AI plans to AI timelines," said Hina Siddiqui, Founder and CEO of Corporate Influence Media. "Many global technology companies already see the region as important. The harder questions are which organisations to focus on, who is responsible for the decision, and what those buyers need to understand. That is the work we have built the firm around."Under the new model, CIM's work follows a four-stage approach: Target, Position, Access and Convert. It covers identifying the UAE and GCC accounts most relevant to a company's business, shaping how the company is presented to those buyers, mapping potential relationship pathways into each organisation, and supporting commercial opportunities as they develop over a six-month engagement. Client companies lead their own sales, negotiations and contracting.As part of the shift, CIM has also introduced the UAE Opportunity Snapshot, an initial assessment of a company's commercial opportunity in the region. Each snapshot examines relevant market developments, potential enterprise accounts and organisations where publicly available information indicates a possible need for the company's technology. The assessments are designed to identify areas worth investigating.The firm's fundraising support for earlier-stage companies continues separately under CIM Raise.About Corporate Influence MediaCorporate Influence Media (CIM) is a Dubai-based UAE market-entry and commercial positioning firm working with established global technology and AI companies seeking enterprise and institutional business in the UAE and wider GCC region.The firm was founded by Hina Siddiqui, a seven-time published author and four-time global award winner, whose honours include Business Transformation Leader of the Year UAE 2025. Siddiqui brings 20 years of corporate IT leadership, and has been featured in more than 700 media outlets including Times Square.She is also the founder of The Big Stage Dubai, a business and technology summit, and hosts The Corporate Life Podcast, ranked in the top 3% of podcasts globally, with listeners in 94 countries and more than 180 episodes featuring entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders.Media ContactHina SiddiquiFounder and CEOCorporate Influence MediaDubai, United Arab Emirates... | corporateinfluencemedia

Hina Siddiqui

Corporate Influence Media

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Corporate Influence Media Shifts Focus to UAE Market Entry and Commercial Positioning for Global Tech and AI Companies News Provided By Corporate Influence Media October 08, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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