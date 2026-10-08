Mine To Market: Ittefaq Salt Integrates Ethical Mining With Advanced Processing Across Its Himalayan Salt Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ittefaq Salt integrates ethical mining, advanced processing, and quality control to supply Himalayan pink salt from Pakistan to global markets.

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ittefaq Salt is a Pakistan-based mining, processing, manufacturing, and exporting company specializing in Himalayan pink rock salt.The company integrates its mining operations with advanced processing and quality control to serve customers across international markets. Ittefaq Salt mines natural Himalayan pink rock salt and manages key stages of its supply chain from mining through processing and packaging to help meet international quality standards and maintain a secure supply chain.Ittefaq Salt owns its Himalayan pink salt mines, which gives the company greater control over raw salt sourcing from mining to processing. This direct access to Himalayan salt deposits supports consistent raw material availability and helps the company maintain a reliable supply for international buyers. The company follows responsible and ethical mining practices across its mining operations.Ittefaq Salt processes Himalayan pink rock salt according to product specifications and customer requirements, using crushing, washing, screening, sorting, and grading. The company utilizes advanced optical color sorting and metal detector machines to ensure that the salt meets quality specifications before it is packaged and shipped to customers.Ittefaq Salt incorporates quality control throughout its mining and production processes. A batch traceability system ensures that products are properly tracked throughout the production process. In-house and third-party laboratory testing is performed to verify that the company's products comply with international standards and market requirements.Ittefaq serves importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, retail stores, food businesses, and brands by providing bulk options and private-label solutions for Himalayan pink salt. Through its mine-to-market capabilities, Ittefaq Salt provides international buyers with a reliable supply of Himalayan pink salt from Pakistan.About Ittefaq Salt:Established in 1983, Ittefaq Salt is a Himalayan pink rock salt mining, processing, manufacturing, and export company based in Pakistan. With decades of industry leadership, the company continues to prioritize quality, purity, and customer trust through a secure supply chain and adherence to international standards.The company exports Himalayan pink salt products to more than 90 countries across six continents, supplying international bulk buyers and businesses seeking a reliable supply of Himalayan salt from Pakistan. For more information, visit our website: .

Ittefaq Salt

Ittefaq Salt

+92 42 35211692

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Mine To Market: Ittefaq Salt Integrates Ethical Mining With Advanced Processing Across Its Himalayan Salt Operations News Provided By Ittefaq Salt October 08, 2026, 06:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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