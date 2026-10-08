A meaningful ring for the moments that matter, featuring moissanite set in a classic gold design.

From setting the stone to the final polish, every detail comes together to create a finished moissanite ring.

Everyday style meets moissanite sparkle with a tennis bracelet designed to move effortlessly from casual to special occasions.

LooseMoissanite expands its loose moissanite and custom jewelry collection with more choices in stone shapes, sizes, settings, metals, and designs.

- Prakash Mayani

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LooseMoissanite Expands Loose Moissanite and Custom Jewelry Offering With More Flexible Design Options

Online jewelry brand strengthens its focus on loose moissanite, personalized fine jewelry and a broader range of rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets and moissanite watches

LooseMoissanite, an online jewelry retailer specializing in loose moissanite stones and moissanite jewelry, is expanding its focus on customizable jewelry and a broader selection of finished designs. The expanded offering gives customers more ways to begin with a loose moissanite stone or explore a finished piece based on their preferred shape, size, setting and metal.

The company's current collection brings together loose moissanite stones and finished jewelry across rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, bands and watches. Alongside its ready-to-wear designs, LooseMoissanite provides customization for customers who want to create jewelry around specific design preferences.

The expansion reflects the company's approach to modern jewelry: giving customers greater involvement in the selection and design process rather than limiting them to fixed styles.

A Stronger Focus on Loose Moissanite and Custom Jewelry

Loose moissanite remains at the center of the brand's offering. Customers can explore individual stones in different cuts and sizes and use them as the starting point for a personalized jewelry design.

The company's current loose-stone selection includes cuts such as round, princess, pear, emerald, cushion, Asscher, oval and heart. Available shapes and sizes vary by product.

For customers choosing custom jewelry, LooseMoissanite states that designs can be personalized according to factors including stone size, metal type, setting and overall design. This allows customers to move from selecting a stone to developing a finished piece around their preferred specifications.

The customization offering is intended for customers who may already have a specific design in mind as well as those who want guidance while developing a piece.

“Customization is more than simply changing a detail on an existing design,” said Prakash Mayani, Brand Representative at LooseMoissanite.“Our aim is to give customers more involvement in the process, from choosing a moissanite and its shape to considering the setting, metal and overall design. Expanding this part of our collection allows us to support different ways of creating and choosing jewelry.”

What Customers Can Customize

LooseMoissanite's customization process gives customers the opportunity to consider several important elements of a jewelry design.

Depending on the piece, customers can personalize:

Moissanite shape and cut - including options such as round, oval, pear, emerald, cushion, Asscher, princess and heart.

Stone size - selected according to the desired design and available specifications.

Setting style - allowing the stone to be incorporated into different ring and jewelry designs.

Overall design - customers can request a personalized jewelry concept rather than selecting only from standard designs.

Metal preference - available jewelry metals include white gold, yellow gold, rose gold and silver, with gold offered in 10K, 14K and 18K options. Availability depends on the selected design.

LooseMoissanite also states that its custom jewelry can include rings, bands, bracelets, earrings and pendants, providing customers with customization options across several jewelry categories. Because custom and personalized pieces are produced according to individual specifications, pricing can vary based on factors such as carat weight, metal type, design complexity and making charges.

Understanding Moissanite

Moissanite is a gemstone composed of silicon carbide and is known for its strong optical performance and durability. Its faceted structure produces noticeable brilliance and fire, while its hardness makes it suitable for many types of jewelry.

Cut also plays an important role in how moissanite interacts with light. Round brilliant, princess, pear, emerald, cushion and other cuts can create different visual effects, giving customers flexibility when choosing a stone for a particular design.

Moissanite and diamond are different gemstones with different chemical compositions and physical properties. Diamonds are composed of carbon, while moissanite is silicon carbide. Both can be used in fine jewelry, but they should not be described as the same material or as identical gemstones.

LooseMoissanite specializes in moissanite rather than offering natural or lab-grown diamonds. The company positions moissanite as an alternative gemstone for customers looking for brilliance, durability, varied cuts and flexibility in jewelry design.

A Broader Jewelry Collection

Alongside its loose-stone selection, LooseMoissanite has expanded its product range across several jewelry categories.

Moissanite engagement rings include styles such as solitaire, halo and three-stone designs, with different shapes and metal choices available across the collection.

Moissanite earrings include designs such as studs, hoops and dangle styles, offering options for everyday wear and special occasions.

Moissanite pendants and necklaces provide additional options, including solitaire and cross pendant designs.

Moissanite bracelets extend the collection into wrist jewelry, including designs featuring multiple stones and tennis-inspired styles.

Moissanite watches represent another part of the company's current collection. LooseMoissanite offers iced-out watch designs using moissanite across cases, bezels, dials and bracelet elements. Current watch models use stainless-steel construction and Japan-sourced movements on listed products.

Together, these categories connect loose stones, customizable fine jewelry and finished accessories under one brand.

Craftsmanship and Production in Surat

LooseMoissanite's roots are connected to Surat, a major global center for diamond and jewelry manufacturing. According to the company's About Us information, the brand has more than 15 years of experience in moissanite and has developed knowledge across processes including cutting, faceting, polishing and stone setting.

The company's terms also state that its jewelry designs are manufactured in Surat. This manufacturing background supports the brand's focus on both loose stones and finished jewelry, with the stone remaining central to its design approach.

The company also states that every item undergoes a three-layer quality check by expert gemologists before dispatch.

Certification and Customer Assurance

LooseMoissanite states that its moissanite jewelry is supplied with a GJLI certificate, while a GRA certificate can be provided upon request for an additional cost, according to its current FAQ and product information.

Customized and personalized jewelry is generally excluded from standard returns or exchanges, reflecting the made-to-order nature of these pieces. Customers can review the applicable terms before placing an order.

Building a Brand Around Choice

LooseMoissanite's focus on loose stones is central to its brand story. A loose moissanite gives customers the opportunity to consider the stone independently before deciding how it should become part of a finished piece.

That approach is particularly relevant for customers who want more control over the final appearance of their jewelry. Instead of starting with a completed ring or pendant and accepting every element as presented, customers can begin with the stone and work through decisions about shape, size, setting, design and metal.

The company's stated philosophy is centered on combining moissanite with modern jewelry design and making the gemstone more accessible to customers. Its background in Surat and experience across cutting, polishing and setting further support this approach.

“Our vision has always been to make the jewelry process more flexible,” said Prakash Mayani, Brand Representative at LooseMoissanite.“A customer may come to us looking for a loose stone, while another may already know the design they want. We want to support both journeys. The expansion of our jewelry collection is about giving people more ways to choose, personalize and create pieces that have meaning to them.”

About LooseMoissanite

LooseMoissanite is an online jewelry retailer specializing in loose moissanite stones and moissanite jewelry. Based in the Surat jewelry manufacturing ecosystem, the company offers loose stones and finished jewelry across engagement rings, rings, bands, earrings, pendants, bracelets and watches.

The brand provides customization options for selected jewelry designs, allowing customers to personalize elements such as stone size, metal type, setting and overall design. Its available metals include white gold, yellow gold, rose gold and silver, with gold options available in 10K, 14K and 18K depending on the design.

Prakash Mayani

Loose Moissanite

+1 929-665-4999

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