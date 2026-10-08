Leagend Brings Advanced Automotive Battery And Diagnostic Solutions To Poland AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS200 with smart APP

leagend battery monitor BM7

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

From -40°C winters to 80°C heat, leagend's battery-free supercapacitor jump starters deliver always-ready starting support for the automotive aftermarket.

- leagend ManagementNADARZYN, MAZOWIECKIE, POLAND, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a professional and top manufacturer of automotive battery and diagnostic solutions, will showcase its expanding portfolio of automotive service technologies at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 in Poland from October 9–11, 2026. Visitors and industry professionals can meet the leagend team at Hall C, Booth D42b, at PTAK Warsaw Expo, to explore product solutions designed for automotive aftermarket distributors, retailers, workshops, service providers, and other B2B partners.With a broad product portfolio covering supercapacitor jump starters, battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and super batteries, leagend is building a comprehensive product ecosystem for modern vehicle battery management, starting assistance, diagnostics, and maintenance.Expanding Solutions for the Automotive AftermarketAs vehicles become increasingly dependent on reliable electrical systems and advanced electronic technologies, automotive professionals need tools that combine practical performance, dependable operation, and efficient service capabilities.At AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026, leagend will present solutions across several key automotive service categories.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series represents one of the brand's technology-focused product lines. Unlike conventional jump starters that rely on built-in lithium batteries, leagend supercapacitor jump starters use supercapacitor technology to deliver high-current starting assistance without relying on a conventional chemical battery inside the jump starter. The series is designed to provide a different approach to emergency starting and vehicle battery support.Built for Extreme Cold When Starting Reliability Matters MostAs winter approaches, reliable vehicle starting becomes increasingly important, particularly for vehicles operating in cold climates, commercial fleets, workshops, and outdoor environments. Conventional portable jump starters typically rely on built-in lithium batteries. Like other lithium-battery-based power systems, their available power and performance can be affected by low temperatures, potentially reducing the effectiveness and readiness of a jump starter when vehicles face some of their most demanding starting conditions. This makes cold-weather performance an important consideration for automotive professionals and aftermarket customers.The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series takes a fundamentally different approach. Its battery-free supercapacitor system is permanently installed on the vehicle, stays connected and ready, and combines starting assistance with intelligent monitoring and battery-support functions. Engineered for an exceptionally wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C, leagend is designed to provide reliable operation across demanding winter and summer conditions without depending on a built-in lithium battery for energy storage.Unlike a conventional portable jump starter that is stored in the vehicle and retrieved only when an emergency occurs, leagend becomes an always-ready part of the vehicle's starting system. Its supercapacitor architecture enables rapid charging and high-current starting assistance, while ultra-low standby consumption, long service life, and intelligent control support continuous vehicle readiness. The system can also monitor battery and starting conditions while providing starting support when required.The result is a fundamentally different product proposition for the automotive aftermarket-one that addresses emergency starting, everyday vehicle readiness, battery support, long-term reliability, and extreme-temperature operation in a single system. When winter temperatures fall toward -40°C, leagend does not depend on a lithium battery stored inside a portable jump starter; its battery-free supercapacitor system is already installed on the vehicle and designed to stay ready when starting performance matters most.The exhibition will also feature leagend battery testers and battery monitors, developed to help automotive professionals and vehicle owners understand battery condition, starting performance, and electrical system status. These products support more efficient battery testing and monitoring for workshops, distributors, and automotive service applications for their extremely high precision testing results and extremely low power consumptions.Complementing these solutions, leagend battery chargers provide practical charging and maintenance capabilities, while leagend OBD II diagnostic tools support vehicle diagnostics and service workflows. The company's super battery solutions further expand its portfolio for applications requiring dependable energy performance.Together, these product categories demonstrate leagend's approach to developing complementary automotive tools rather than focusing on a single product category.Built for Automotive Aftermarket Cooperation and Long-Term GrowthFor leagend, AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO is more than an opportunity to display products. It is an important platform for establishing connections with distributors, importers, wholesalers, retailers, workshop networks, automotive service companies, and other professional partners across Poland and the wider European market.leagend is particularly interested in connecting with Automotive Aftermarket customers looking for reliable automotive product lines and long-term cooperation opportunities. Depending on market requirements, potential cooperation may include distribution, wholesale, retail, private-label opportunities, product sourcing, and other forms of business collaboration.With a diverse automotive product portfolio and a focus on product development and technical innovation, leagend aims to provide business partners with products that address evolving requirements across the automotive aftermarket.A Professional Automotive Technology BrandWith more than 20 years of industry and product development experience, leagend has developed a portfolio spanning battery testing, battery monitoring, battery charging, vehicle diagnostics, starting assistance, and related automotive technologies.The company's development strategy combines product innovation, engineering capabilities, application-focused design, and a strong understanding of automotive aftermarket requirements. This enables leagend to continuously expand its product portfolio while maintaining a focus on practical value for professional users and business partners.For international automotive aftermarket customers, this product breadth also creates opportunities to develop a more comprehensive automotive product offering through a single professional supplier.Meet leagend at AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026Industry professionals attending AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 are invited to visit leagend and discuss products, market opportunities, distribution cooperation, and potential long-term partnerships.Event: AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026Date: October 9–11, 2026Venue: PTAK Warsaw ExpoAddress: Aleja Katowicka 62, 05-830 Nadarzyn, Warsaw, PolandBooth: Hall C, D42bFor distributors, importers, wholesalers, retailers, automotive service companies, and other professional buyers interested in leagend's automotive product portfolio, the exhibition provides an opportunity to discuss automotive aftermarket business cooperation, product sourcing, distribution opportunities, and customized business requirements directly with the leagend team.Business Inquiries:...Or contact our professional on-site experts direclty:Mr. Luo:...Ms. Yuan:...About leagendleagend is a professional and top automotive technology manufacturer with more than 20 years of industry and product development experience. The company develops and supplies automotive solutions including supercapacitor jump starters, battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and super batteries.With a focus on product development, technical innovation, and international automotive aftermarket business cooperation, leagend serves the evolving needs of the global automotive aftermarket and works with professional partners seeking reliable automotive technology products and long-term business opportunities.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Brings Advanced Automotive Battery and Diagnostic Solutions to Poland AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 08, 2026, 06:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Technology



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