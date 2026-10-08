Holistic Health Practitioner Roxanne Eli Launches RED DRESSTM Method For Women Leaders

RoxAnne Eli, Founder of Apex Executive Wellness and Creator of the RED DRESSTM Method

Eli's Apex Executive Wellness Brings Personalized Midlife Health Support To Women Navigating Peak Career Years

- RoxAnne Eli

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RoxAnne Eli, founder of Apex Executive Wellness, is introducing her signature RED DRESSTM Method, a science-based framework designed to help high-performing women in business address the underlying health challenges that affect energy, focus, resilience and performance during perimenopause and menopause.

RoxAnne says,“Supporting women in the workplace is a critical talent-retention, productivity and strategic business strategy.”

A board-certified Holistic Health Practitioner, Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner and Menopause Hormones Practitioner, RoxAnne brings more than 30 years of experience designing and managing population health and employee well-being programs for global organizations. With her extensive credentials and corporate world experience, RoxAnne brings a rare perspective that bridges the worlds of business performance and health transformation. She founded Apex Executive Wellness specifically for women balancing demanding careers with the physical changes brought on by perimenopause and menopause. This woman-centered work earned her a feature in Grit Daily's Ones to Watch: Visionary Women Changing the World in 2026, which was syndicated on Apple News and MSN.

RoxAnne created the RED DRESSTM Method after experiencing firsthand how hormonal changes were impacting her career performance. Rather than focusing solely on symptom management, the RED DRESSTM framework is designed to help women uncover the root causes of symptoms affecting their energy, focus, resilience and confidence and provide symptom resolution with realistic strategies that fit the demands of a corporate executive's schedule and life.

Through Apex Executive Wellness, RoxAnne provides concierge-level health restoration and transformation programs based on this core principle: knowing the factors contributing to one's symptoms is important but knowing how to fit the recommended lifestyle changes into a busy lifestyle is imperative.

RoxAnne's personalized guidance helps women translate health improvement recommendations into practical action steps that work within the realities of their careers and lifestyles.

That distinction is also shaping RoxAnne's broader work with organizations. She speaks on the relationship between women's health, workplace performance, leadership and career longevity, challenging employers to look beyond education alone when considering menopause-related support.

“Showing up, meeting deadlines, KPIs and metrics isn't the same as functioning at full capacity,” RoxAnne explains.

RoxAnne is also the creator of The Hostile Takeover: How Menopause Hijacks the Careers of High-Performing Women, a thought leadership movement that brings greater attention to the impact midlife health challenges can have on women's careers and the organizations that rely on their leadership.

To learn more about RoxAnne Eli, Apex Executive Wellness and the RED DRESSTM Method, visit .

About Apex Executive Wellness

Apex Executive Wellness is a concierge-level health practice founded by RoxAnne Eli to support high-performing women in business impacted by the health challenges brought on by perimenopause and menopause practice combines personalized, data-driven strategies with Eli's experience in corporate health promotion, wellness and leadership to help women optimize their health while continuing to lead and contribute to the success of their organizations.

Heather Burgett

The Burgett Group, Inc.

+1 310-633-4801

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Holistic Health Practitioner RoxAnne Eli Launches RED DRESSTM Method for Women Leaders News Provided By The Burgett Group, Inc. October 08, 2026, 06:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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