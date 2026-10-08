Easy Lead Distribution Unveils All-In-One Lead Capture And Distribution App For Contractor Lead Sellers

A roofing contractor receives a new lead in the Easy Lead Distribution app on a job site. Web form and phone call leads arrive on buyers' phones instantly, ready to call back with one tap.

Home services lead businesses can now run everything from one app: build website forms, get phone numbers, and deliver leads to buyers' phones instantly.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the high-stakes pay-per-lead and local services markets, delay in outreach turns warm prospects into missed sales. Common lead distribution challenges-such as manual spreadsheets, delayed workflows, and complex enterprise platforms-have long cut into profits for lead generation businesses. To solve this, Easy Lead Distribution has announced the general release of its streamlined, automated platform designed to deliver web form and call leads directly to buyers' mobile devices instantly.The software bridges the gap between lead capturing tools and on-the-go lead buyers-such as contractors and home service pros-who operate away from traditional desktop CRMs. By routing leads immediately through instant phone notifications, buyers can connect with prospects with a single tap.Key features of the platform include:- Instant Delivery to Lead Buyers' Phones: Every web form and phone call lead lands on the right buyer's phone the moment it arrives, as an instant notification with one-tap call-back, through native iOS, Android, web, and desktop apps.- Phone Numbers and Call Minutes in Every Plan: Sellers get a dedicated local phone number in seconds and publish it anywhere. Each call rings one buyer directly, and missed calls become call-back leads, so no lead is lost. Most lead distribution tools sell calls as a separate add-on or product.- Lead Capture for Any Website: A built-in lead generation form builder creates multi-step forms, popups, sticky bars, and full-page forms on the seller's own domain. It includes UTM capture and conversion tracking for Google Ads and Meta, plus native WordPress support through the ELD Forms plugin.- Zero-Training Buyer Setup: Contractors download the app, log in, and start receiving leads, with no dashboard to learn and nothing to configure. Buyers who actually use the app close more and stay longer.- Fair, Automatic Distribution: Leads rotate evenly through all buyers 24/7, with exclusive and shared leads in the same flow and routing by location or any form field.- Unlimited Buyers, Every Feature on Every Plan: Plans differ only by monthly capacity, and buyers use the app at no cost."Speed to lead is the primary driver of conversion in modern lead generation," said a spokesperson for Easy Lead Distribution. "Most traditional lead platforms are bloated, overpriced, and overly complex for small teams and independent lead sellers. Easy Lead Distribution handles the routing, call distribution, and delivery automatically so lead sellers and agencies can scale their operations without technology bottlenecks."Who is it for? "Easy Lead Distribution is built for lead sellers, lead gen agencies, local SEO agencies, and rank-and-rent operators selling roofing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, remodeling, and other home services leads to contractors."As pay-per-lead monetization gains momentum across industries like home services and solar, the demand for scalable operations continues to grow. Lead sellers and digital agencies seeking reliable lead distribution software can set up the system within minutes.To explore plans, feature breakdowns, and automated lead routing options, visit Easy Lead Distribution.About Easy Lead DistributionEasy Lead Distribution is a lead capture and distribution app tailored for lead sellers and marketing agencies serving contractors and home service businesses. Built to simplify the pipeline between web capture and buyer outreach, the system combines flexible routing rules, native mobile apps, inbound call flows, and volume-based plans to help businesses deliver leads in real time.Media Contact:easyleaddistribution

Media Relations Team

Easy Lead Distribution

Video: How Easy Lead Distribution Works (1:36)

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Easy Lead Distribution Unveils All-in-One Lead Capture and Distribution App for Contractor Lead Sellers News Provided By Navy Blue Digital LLC October 08, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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