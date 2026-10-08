Celebrating 40 Years, The National CACFP Association Reflects On A Year Of Advocacy, Education And Community

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA), a national organization supporting the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community since 1986, is reflecting on a fiscal year marked by advocacy, education and connection as the association celebrated 40 years of supporting the CACFP community.The CACFP plays an important role in helping children, older adults and adults with disabilities access nutritious meals and snacks each day. Through the program, participating child care centers, family child care homes, Head Start programs, adult day care centers and afterschool sites receive support to provide healthy meals and snacks to the people they serve.Throughout FY26, NCA continued to advocate for policies and initiatives that invest, strengthen and increase access to the CACFP. The association worked to keep the voices of the CACFP community at the table, providing opportunities for providers, sponsoring organizations and other CACFP professionals to engage with policymakers and respond to issues affecting the programs they operate every day.“CACFP providers and sponsors do far more than serve meals. They nourish children, support healthy development, strengthen families and help older adults thrive with dignity. At the National CACFP Association, we are honored to stand beside these dedicated professionals, providing the training, advocacy and community they need to succeed. For more than 40 years, our mission has been to champion their work and advance access to nutritious meals for those who need them most.” said Alexia Thex, President of the National CACFP Association.Building connections across the CACFP community remained an important part of NCA's work. In FY26, NCA supported approximately 3,000 members and engaged 84,252 organizations through its programs, resources and communications. NCA's email newsletter reached 150,000 subscribers and the association also connected with 20,000 social media followers. Through these connections, NCA continues to provide a place for CACFP professionals to find information, share ideas and support one another.Education and professional development also remained at the heart of NCA's work. During FY26, NCA awarded 45,930 Continuing Education Units and welcomed 1,708 attendees to the National Child Nutrition Conference. NCA also completed a major redesign and relaunch of the NCA Learning Center, creating a go-to destination for CACFP professionals to access high-quality, on-demand training. With a growing library of over 200 courses covering a wide range of CACFP topics, including USDA-led trainings, the Learning Center makes it easier for professionals to find flexible training that fits their needs and supports their continued professional growth. NCA also supported 764 professionals in earning CACFP Professional credentials that recognize their knowledge, experience and commitment to the field.FY26 was also a year of reflection for NCA as the association celebrated 40 years of service to the CACFP community. For four decades, NCA has worked alongside the people who make the CACFP possible, adapting to the changing needs of the field while continuing to focus on advocacy, education and connection. The anniversary provided an opportunity to celebrate the people, milestones and memories that have shaped NCA while looking ahead to the work still to come.From advocating for nutritious meal in nutrition programs, to expanding opportunities for learning and leadership, to building a strong and connected CACFP community, FY26 underscored the meaningful impact of NCA's work. Looking to the future, NCA remains dedicated to supporting the professionals whose compassion and commitment nourish millions of children and adults across the country.

Blair Munday

National CACFP Association

+1 512-429-2160

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Celebrating 40 Years, the National CACFP Association Reflects on a Year of Advocacy, Education and Community News Provided By National CACFP Association October 08, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights



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