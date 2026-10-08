Nana Patekar Spoke About Death Just 4 Days Before His Passing: Here's What He Said

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) There are moments in life that acquire an entirely different meaning in hindsight. For veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar, one such moment came just four days before his death.

Speaking at what would become his final public appearance, Patekar reflected on the uncertainty of life and the importance of making one's time count. His words have since taken on a particularly poignant meaning following his sudden passing on October 8.

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Patekar, 75, passed away at his residence in Goa following a reported cardiac arrest, bringing an end to a career that spanned nearly five decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema.

On October 4, the actor attended the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International in Dona Paula, Goa, where he reflected on mortality, the late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar and the contributions individuals make during their lifetime.

"We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow," Patekar said while addressing the gathering in Marathi.

He went on to reflect on the importance of making one's time count, asking, "Am I able to do what I want to do? Have I made the effort?"

Remembering Parrikar, whom he considered a close friend, Patekar praised the former chief minister's dedication to public service.

"Parrikar was a person about whom one could be proud," he said, adding that although Parrikar was younger than him, he was someone he looked up to.

"We are fortunate that such a person was born here," Patekar said, reflecting on the sense of purpose with which Parrikar had lived his life.

The actor was reportedly at his Goa residence when he suffered a medical emergency in the early hours of Thursday. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him for approximately 45 minutes, he could not be saved.

Known for his commanding screen presence, distinctive dialogue delivery and performances in films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Welcome and Natsamrat, Patekar remained one of Indian cinema's most recognisable personalities.

His final public remarks now offer a stark reminder of the very uncertainty he had spoken about, just days before his own passing.

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