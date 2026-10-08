Dubai's Global Village Ticket Prices Announced Ahead Of 31St Season

Global Village will welcome visitors from 6pm on October 14. For the rest of the season, it will operate from 4pm to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4pm to 1am, Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays.

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