Issuer: Wyden / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Product Launch

Wyden Launches Client-Side and Orchestration Solution for Crypto-as-a-Service

08.10.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wyden enables banks and brokers to retain control of their client-side operations within a CaaS setup while orchestrating their workflows across all systems and counterparties.

Zurich – Wyden, the leader in institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced a new solution for banks and brokers adopting Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) setups. The solution addresses the client-side operations that remain with the institution when execution, liquidity and custody are outsourced to a CaaS provider – while also providing the orchestration layer needed to connect multiple providers, counterparties and internal systems into a unified operating model.

For banks and brokers, the Wyden solution covers order management, pricing & quoting, fees, allocations, positions and P&L, and best execution evidence within their CaaS setup, thereby closing the client-side gap. Wyden also provides the core functions that connect these processes, integrating with liquidity venues, custodians, CaaS providers and internal systems – acting as the unified orchestration layer to manage and automate all workflows.

As banks and brokers expand their digital asset business, Wyden enables them to operate alongside one or multiple CaaS providers. By connecting and orchestrating all counterparties and systems within a unified operating model, Wyden allows institutions to diversify risk without creating additional integration and workflow complexity as their provider ecosystem grows.

“CaaS has played an important role in helping banks and brokers enter digital assets without having to build every component themselves,” said Rémy Schimmel Maillet-Contoz, CEO of Wyden.“The next step is giving institutions the unified operating model they need to scale their digital asset businesses without adding operational complexity.”

About Wyden Wyden is the global leader in institutional digital asset trading technology. By covering the entire trade lifecycle and supporting seamless custody, core banking,and portfolio management system integration as well as full trade lifecycle automation, the Wyden platform streamlines digital assets trading. Engineered by a team of trading system veterans and crypto asset experts, Wyden offersbest-in-class integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest institutional needs. Headquartered in Zurich, Wyden runs several product hubs in Poland and has offices in Singapore and New York. Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

