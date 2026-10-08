Tamil Nadu Makes Asset Disclosure Mandatory For Promotion Of Govt Employees

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has made submission of asset details a condition for considering employees for promotion, directing all government staff to upload their financial information on the Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management System website by the 31 of this month.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Saikumar requires employees to disclose their immovable and movable assets, savings and loans.

It also makes clear that properties purchased in another person's name must be included in the declaration.

Only employees who submit the required details within the stipulated period will be included in the list for promotion, the order states.

Those who fail to furnish the information will be treated as having violated the government employees' conduct rules.

The directive requires a declaration of financial holdings and liabilities. Employees must register all the specified details through the government's online system, bringing information on property, savings and borrowings together in their submissions.

The disclosure requirement extends beyond assets held directly in an employee's own name. If an employee has bought property in the name of another individual, the declaration must identify that person and specify the relationship between the individual and the employee concerned.

This means that registering a property under someone else's name does not remove the obligation to report it. The order specifically requires employees to provide both the property information and the relationship details in such cases.

The government has linked compliance with the deadline to eligibility for inclusion in promotion lists.

Employees seeking consideration for advancement must therefore ensure that their asset information is submitted within the prescribed period.

The order separately addresses failure to disclose the required information, stating that such non-compliance will constitute a breach of the conduct rules applicable to government employees.

The requirement applies to all Tamil Nadu government staff covered by the directive. Employees must disclose loans alongside their assets and savings, ensuring that the submission records liabilities as well as financial holdings.

Both movable and immovable property fall within the scope of the information sought. The directive places responsibility on employees to complete their declarations through the Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management System website before the deadline.

Timely submission is necessary for inclusion in promotion lists, while failure to submit the details will be regarded as a violation of the conduct rules.