'Welcome' Director Anees Bazmee Requests Privacy After Nana Patekar's Demise, Says 'Not In A Condition To Talk'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has requested the media to give him some time to process the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar.

The two shared a memorable professional association through the iconic movie Welcome, where Bazmee directed Patekar in the role of the iconic Uday Shetty.

Following the actor's death, the director shared a note saying that he was deeply saddened and was currently not in a condition to speak about the loss.

Sharing a message on his social media account, he addressed his media friends and wrote,“To all my media friends, I'm really sorry, but I'm not in a condition to talk right now. I'm deeply saddened and still unable to process what has happened. Please give me some time. I genuinely don't have the words or the state of mind to say anything at the moment. This is an unbearable loss and an unbearable pain for me and for all of us. I hope you understand.

Regards, Anees Bazmee.”

Talking about Anees Bazmee and Nana Patekar, they came together for the 2007 comedy Welcome, which went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most beloved comedies.

Nana Patekar played Uday Shankar Shetty, a feared underworld don who, despite his intimidating persona, is deeply concerned about finding a suitable husband for his sister Sanjana, played by Katrina Kaif.

Anees Bazmee, in an old interview had recalled how he convinced Nana Patekar, an actor predominantly known for intense dramatic performances, to take up a comedy role.

He said he believed the legendary actor would be exceptional at comedy. Nana Patekar eventually agreed after reading the script, famously telling Anees Bazmee that he was like“kachhi mitti” and could be moulded by the director.

The collaboration resulted in one of Nana Patekar's most memorable comic performances. His chemistry with Anil Kapoor, who played Majnu Bhai, became a major highlight of the film.

Nana Patekar's Uday Shetty became particularly popular for his fine acting and dialogue delivery. The now-iconic“Control Uday, control” became one of the film's most recognisable lines and turned into a popular meme.

Another unforgettable moment was Uday's vegetable-selling sequence, with the dialogue“Aloo le lo, kaanda le lo...”, followed by his““Subah se na ek aloo bika hai, na bika hai aadha kanda!”,” went on to become a cult moment.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, who shared screen space with the legendary actor in Welcome and later reunited with him in Housefull 5, also paid an emotional tribute.

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

–IANS

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