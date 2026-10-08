Burjeel Holdings Launches Preventive Cardiac Campaign Across Its UAE Hospital Network For World Heart Day

Turning words of love into messages that inspired better heart health

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Burjeel Holdings launched“The Cardiograms of Love”, a World Heart Day campaign that transformed everyday expressions of affection into cardiogram-inspired visuals, encouraging people across the UAE to turn care for their loved ones into a proactive step towards heart health.

The campaign was activated across five Burjeel Holdings facilities in the UAE, including Burjeel Hospital, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, and Burjeel Medical Center in Abu Dhabi, as well as Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah and Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain.

Built around a simple human insight, the campaign connected the words people use to express care for those closest to them with the rhythm of a heartbeat. Familiar messages such as“You mean the world to me” and“Stay healthy for me” were transformed into six distinct cardiogram illustrations, linking emotional expressions of love with the importance of preventive cardiac care.

Each artwork represented a different personal relationship, including parent, partner, child, sibling and friend, and carried a unified call to action:

Rather than relying on a single campaign launch,“The Cardiograms of Love” was rolled out across Burjeel Holdings' UAE network from, with participating facilities premiering different pairs of visuals before the wider network amplified and re-shared the remaining creatives. This created a coordinated, rolling campaign across the three-day period.

Ahead of the public rollout, clinicians and administrative teams across the participating Burjeel facilities were briefed on the campaign and encouraged to share the visuals with people in their personal networks. The internal activation was supported by direct WhatsApp outreach to patients, while social media links connected audiences directly to cardiac screening booking channels.

The campaign also invited members of the public to create their own personalised cardiogram messages using a simple digital prompt and share them with someone they loved. This extended the campaign beyond traditional healthcare communication, encouraging people to pass the message directly between family members and friends.

Through the campaign, Burjeel Holdings highlighted the importance of regular cardiac assessments as part of preventive healthcare, particularly for people with recognised risk factors, including older adults and individuals with a family history of cardiovascular conditions.