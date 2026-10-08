Nana Patekar Dies At 75: 'Control Uday, Control' Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Remember Bollywood Legend

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. The news has triggered an outpouring of grief across social media, with fans remembering not only his intense performances but also the comic brilliance that made characters like Uday Shetty unforgettable.

Patekar was found unconscious at his Goa home and was taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said:“Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived.” A medico-legal case has been registered, with a post-mortem to be conducted.

Nana Patekar's Dialogues Take Over Social Media

Following news of his death, social media timelines were filled with clips, tribute posts, memes and memorable scenes from his films. Fans revisited powerful performances from Krantiveer, Parinda and Ab Tak Chhappan, while others celebrated his hugely popular comic role as Uday Shetty in Welcome.

One tribute recalled Patekar's 1994 Krantiveer monologue, describing it as one of the most iconic scenes in Hindi cinema. Another post simply shared the news of his death, while several fans expressed heartbreak over losing an actor whose voice and screen presence had become instantly recognisable.

'Control Uday, Control': The Meme Legacy

For a generation of Bollywood fans, Patekar was equally memorable as Uday Shetty, the short-tempered but hilarious don from Welcome. His expressions, comic timing and distinctive delivery turned the character into a permanent part of internet meme culture.

One viral tribute listed several of Uday Shetty's most remembered lines, including“Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai...” and“Control, Uday... control!”

Legend Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 due to cardiac arrest

Remembering all famous dialogues of Nana sir from welcome

- Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai... bas ek chhoti si kami hai.

-Control, Uday... control!

Control, Majnu... control!

-Seh lenge thoda.

-Saala jalta hai tu mujhse... Majnu!

-Subah tak ek bhi aloo nahi bika... aadha pyaaz bhi nahi!

Om shanti

Rest in peace legend

No actor can come like you and match your versatility

- Venky Mama (@venkymama100) October 8, 2026

Another fan wrote:“Uday Shetty in Welcome will always remain one of my fav Bollywood characters”, adding that the film had been watched repeatedly because of Patekar's performance.

This scene from 1994 movie Krantiveer shall always be remembered for one of the iconic monologues in the history of Hindi cinema. Nana Patekar had fiery presence on the screen audience used to visit theatres multiple times to just watch this entire scene Om Shanti Sadgati #NanaPatekarLegend

- Avi (A Vishwamitra) (@AfricanShiva) October 8, 2026

A Legacy Beyond One Character

While memes have brought Uday Shetty back into the spotlight, Nana Patekar's career stretched far beyond comedy. His powerful performances, distinctive voice and ability to portray emotionally complex characters established him as one of Indian cinema's most recognisable performers.

One of my favourite actors, Nana Patekar is no more

A rare artist whose voice, expressions and raw acting could make a character unforgettable. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered.

#NanaPatekar #IndianCinema #Legend Smita More (@smitz0798) October 8, 2026

Uday Shetty in Welcome will always remain one of my fav Bollywood characters

I can't recall how many times I have watched this movie only because of him

Forever in memories #NanaPatekar Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) October 8, 2026

As tributes continue pouring in, social media is once again proving how deeply his characters, dialogues and performances remain embedded in popular culture. For many fans, Nana Patekar may be gone, but his unforgettable screen moments-and the dialogues people continue to repeat-are unlikely to disappear.