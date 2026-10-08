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Global Food Security Summit 2026 Concludes After Two Days of Dialogue on Cooperation, Innovation and Future of Food Systems
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Abu Dhabi-UAE: 7 October 2026 – Innovation, technology and future food systems were at the centre of discussions during the second day of the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) 2026, which conclude today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with participants exploring solutions to enhance resilience, connectivity and sustainability across global food value chains.
Held under the theme “Global Collaboration for Food Security for Al”,” the summit brought together ministers, senior government officials, international organisations, investors, industry leaders, researchers and innovators from around the world to explore solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing global food systems.
The summit took place as part of Global Food Week 2026, organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). Across two days, the summit focused on the policies, partnerships and investments needed to build more resilient, inclusive and sustainable food systems while advancing practical solutions to global food security challenges.
Artificial Intelligence as a Driver of Food System Resilience
The second day's programme opened with a fireside chat titled “Enhancing Food System Resilience with A”,” which examined the growing role of artificial intelligence in strengthening food security through improved forecasting, water resource management, early warning systems and precision agriculture.
During the fireside chat, Her Excellency Dr. Amal Abdulrahim, Chief AI Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in strengthening food system resilience and supporting long-term food security. She noted that food security is a complex challenge that spans production, markets, climate conditions, food safety and supply chains, underscoring the importance of a clear strategy and technology-enabled systems capable of responding to evolving risks and challenges.
AI and Supply Chain Resilience
A panel discussion tit“ed “AI and Supply Chain Resilience: Connecting Infrastructure and Food Ecos”stems” examined how artificial intelligence is helping organisations strengthen supply chain resilience, improve forecasting capabilities and enhance decision-making across increasingly complex food systems.
Hany Shalaby, Regional Director of Supply Chain ét Nestlé, highlighted how the company has evolved from basic shipment tracking to AI-enabled end-to-end supply chain visibility. He noted that artificial intelligence and machine learning are helpéng Nestlé anticipate disruptions, identify alternative routes, improve demand sensing and maintain product availability, enabling the company to move from reactive problem-solving to predictive decision-making.
Regina Schmidt, Head of SDG2 Acceleration at the WFP Innovation Accelerator, explained how AI is supporting the World Food Programme's sourcing, planning and logistics operations across global humanitarian supply chains. She noted that pilot projects have demonstrated significant efficiencies and cost savings while helping the organisation optimise procurement and distribution decisions, improve preparedness and respond more rapidly to emergencies and crises.
Dr Josef Schmidhuber, Chief Sustainability Officer at Pure Harvest Smart Farms, highlighted the importance of stronger market intelligence and supply chain transparency in supporting food security, particularly for highly import-dependent countries. He noted that AI can strengthen existing market monitoring and forecasting systems by providing real-time insights into production, trade flows, commodity markets and potential risks, helping policymakers make more informed and forward-looking decisions.
Digital Green House: Future Connected Food Ecosystems
The panel discussion “Digital Green House: Future Connected Food Ecosyste”s” examined how artificial intelligence, data platforms and emerging technologies are transforming agricultural production and food system resilience.
Dr Abdulmonem Al Marzooqi, Executive Vice President, Group Alternative Growth & Value Creation at ADNOC, discussed the importance of ensuring that agricultural innovations and technologies can be successfully scaled beyond pilot projects to deliver commercial value. He noted that AI can support faster decision-making, improve forecasting capabilities and strengthen crisis preparedness, while also facilitating information-sharing across the agricultural sector to help farmers and businesses respond more effectively to changing conditions.
Hassan Halawy, Group Chief Executive Officer of Elite Agro Holding, highlighted the need to integrate AI throughout the entire agricultural value chain, from crop planning and production to distribution and retail. He noted that connected data systems and AI technologies can help reduce food waste, improve operational efficiency and strengthen food security outcomes.
Unlocking Africa's Modern Food Ecosystem Through Connected Corridors
In the fireside c“at “Unlocking Africa's Modern Food Ecosystem Through Connected Cor”idors”, Seifeddine Hamadi, Senior Advisor to the President of the African Development Bank, highlighted that food corridors should be viewed as complete economic systems rather than simply transportation routes. He noted that successful food corridors connect production zones with storage facilities, cold chains, processing infrastructure, finance, standards and end markets, ensuring greater value creation across agricultural value chains. The session was moderated by Moderated by Amath Pathe Sene, Managing Director of the Africa Food Systems Forum.
The Foreign Policy of the UAE: An Analysis of the Current Phase
A presentation titled “The Foreign Policy of the UAE: An Analysis of the Current Pha”e” was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, who outlined the key principles shaping the’UAE’s foreign policy and their relevance to global stability, economic growth and international cooperation. He highlighted t’e UAE’s commitment to the values established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while continuously adapting its diplomatic tools to address an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.
Dr. Al Dhaheri noted that the UAE has emerged as an influential middle power that promotes dialogue, mediation and constructive international engagement at a time of growing geopolitical, economic and supply chain challenges. He highlighted the’country’s expanding role in international mediation, its strategic investments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and its growing economic partnerships across Africa, Latin America and other regions. He also underscor’d the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian commitment and its continued efforts to support global development, climate action, water security and sustainable economic growth.
From the Nile to the Future: Egypt's Vision for Food Security in the MEA Region
The fi“eside chat “From the Nile to the Future: Egypt's Vision for Food Security in ”he MEA Region…#8217; explored Egypt’s role in strengthening food security across the Middle East and Africa. The session was moderated by Mai Shalaby, Senior Sustainability Manager at Expo City Dubai, and featured Dr Mohammed El Demerdash, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engazaat, and Ahmed Saeed Yousif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Al Dahra Group.
Dr Mohammed El Demerdash’highlighted Egypt’s potential to reclaim its historical role as a regional food production and processing hub, supported by its natural resources and strategic location. He noted that abundant solar and wind resources create significant opportunities to power food production through renewable energy, helping reduce production costs and improve the affordability and competitiveness of agricultural products across the region.
Ahmed Saeed Yousif Ahmed Al Suwaidi emphasised that modern agriculture increasingly relies on data, technology and sustainability-driven practices to improve productivity and resilience. He highlighted the role of advanced irrigation systems and artificial intelligence-powered satellite imagery in supporting agricultural operations, noting that Al Dahra has achieved record sugar beet production in East Oweinat and established the world's largest single-site corn seed production farm in Toshka, Egypt.
The UAE–Gates Foundation Partnership for Agricultural Innovation and Development
Shatha Alaydaroos, Project Study and Development Specialist at the International Affairs Office - Presidential Court, delivered a presentation title“ “From Partnership to Impact: The UAE-Gates Foundation Partnership for Agricultural Innovation and Develop”ent”. She outlined how the $200 million partnership, announced at COP28, is turning shared ambition into impact for smallholder farmers around the world, with the UAE emerging as a key partner in agricultural development and innovation, particularly in AI and digital technologies. Highlights included a CGIAR AI hub in Abu Dhabi, new AI-powered tools to help farmers make informed decisions, improve productivity and build resilience, and an AI weather forecasting programme that has reached more than 40 million farmers this year, with a target of 100 million by 2030 and $1 billion in mobilised funding. She added that about 15 countries will have been trained to use the tools by November, with a target of 20 by 2027.
Inclusive Innovations for the Next Chapter in the Food Security Journey
The Global Food Security Summit 2026 concluded with a panel discus“ion, “Building on Success: Inclusive Innovations for the Next Chapter in the Food Security”Journey”, moderated by Mai Shalaby, Senior Sustainability Manager at Expo City Dubai. Panellists included Fatma AlMoosawi, Founder, Ygnd Al Ras & Done by Youth Community; Aimable Twagirayezu, Program Officer, PAFO; and Dickson Naftali, Head Thematic Platforms & Innovation Program at AFS Forum. Speakers highlighted the role of smallholder farmers in feeding Africa, the need for investment in farming and for farmer organisations to have a voice on global platforms, and the importance of an enabling ecosystem of finance, mentorship and markets for young entrepreneurs. The session also showcased a UAE-founded circular business model that turns tea waste into compost for agriculture.
Turning Innovation into Action
Discussions throughout the second day highlighted the increasing importance of technology, data and innovation in addressing food security challenges while reinforcing the need for collaboration among governments, research institutions, development organisations, financial institutions and the private sector.
The Global Food Security Summit serves as a platform for governments, international organisations, financial institutions, investors, private sector leaders and innovators to align priorities, exchange expertise and advance practical solutions that strengthen food security and support the development of more resilient food systems worldwide.
This year's edition brings together participants from more than 70 countries, alongside over 80 speakers, 350 registered CEOs, more than 3,500 delegates, and over 20 ministers and senior government officials, reflecting the growing importance of international cooperation in addressing global food security challenges.
Held under the theme “Global Collaboration for Food Security for Al”,” the summit brought together ministers, senior government officials, international organisations, investors, industry leaders, researchers and innovators from around the world to explore solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing global food systems.
The summit took place as part of Global Food Week 2026, organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). Across two days, the summit focused on the policies, partnerships and investments needed to build more resilient, inclusive and sustainable food systems while advancing practical solutions to global food security challenges.
Artificial Intelligence as a Driver of Food System Resilience
The second day's programme opened with a fireside chat titled “Enhancing Food System Resilience with A”,” which examined the growing role of artificial intelligence in strengthening food security through improved forecasting, water resource management, early warning systems and precision agriculture.
During the fireside chat, Her Excellency Dr. Amal Abdulrahim, Chief AI Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in strengthening food system resilience and supporting long-term food security. She noted that food security is a complex challenge that spans production, markets, climate conditions, food safety and supply chains, underscoring the importance of a clear strategy and technology-enabled systems capable of responding to evolving risks and challenges.
AI and Supply Chain Resilience
A panel discussion tit“ed “AI and Supply Chain Resilience: Connecting Infrastructure and Food Ecos”stems” examined how artificial intelligence is helping organisations strengthen supply chain resilience, improve forecasting capabilities and enhance decision-making across increasingly complex food systems.
Hany Shalaby, Regional Director of Supply Chain ét Nestlé, highlighted how the company has evolved from basic shipment tracking to AI-enabled end-to-end supply chain visibility. He noted that artificial intelligence and machine learning are helpéng Nestlé anticipate disruptions, identify alternative routes, improve demand sensing and maintain product availability, enabling the company to move from reactive problem-solving to predictive decision-making.
Regina Schmidt, Head of SDG2 Acceleration at the WFP Innovation Accelerator, explained how AI is supporting the World Food Programme's sourcing, planning and logistics operations across global humanitarian supply chains. She noted that pilot projects have demonstrated significant efficiencies and cost savings while helping the organisation optimise procurement and distribution decisions, improve preparedness and respond more rapidly to emergencies and crises.
Dr Josef Schmidhuber, Chief Sustainability Officer at Pure Harvest Smart Farms, highlighted the importance of stronger market intelligence and supply chain transparency in supporting food security, particularly for highly import-dependent countries. He noted that AI can strengthen existing market monitoring and forecasting systems by providing real-time insights into production, trade flows, commodity markets and potential risks, helping policymakers make more informed and forward-looking decisions.
Digital Green House: Future Connected Food Ecosystems
The panel discussion “Digital Green House: Future Connected Food Ecosyste”s” examined how artificial intelligence, data platforms and emerging technologies are transforming agricultural production and food system resilience.
Dr Abdulmonem Al Marzooqi, Executive Vice President, Group Alternative Growth & Value Creation at ADNOC, discussed the importance of ensuring that agricultural innovations and technologies can be successfully scaled beyond pilot projects to deliver commercial value. He noted that AI can support faster decision-making, improve forecasting capabilities and strengthen crisis preparedness, while also facilitating information-sharing across the agricultural sector to help farmers and businesses respond more effectively to changing conditions.
Hassan Halawy, Group Chief Executive Officer of Elite Agro Holding, highlighted the need to integrate AI throughout the entire agricultural value chain, from crop planning and production to distribution and retail. He noted that connected data systems and AI technologies can help reduce food waste, improve operational efficiency and strengthen food security outcomes.
Unlocking Africa's Modern Food Ecosystem Through Connected Corridors
In the fireside c“at “Unlocking Africa's Modern Food Ecosystem Through Connected Cor”idors”, Seifeddine Hamadi, Senior Advisor to the President of the African Development Bank, highlighted that food corridors should be viewed as complete economic systems rather than simply transportation routes. He noted that successful food corridors connect production zones with storage facilities, cold chains, processing infrastructure, finance, standards and end markets, ensuring greater value creation across agricultural value chains. The session was moderated by Moderated by Amath Pathe Sene, Managing Director of the Africa Food Systems Forum.
The Foreign Policy of the UAE: An Analysis of the Current Phase
A presentation titled “The Foreign Policy of the UAE: An Analysis of the Current Pha”e” was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, who outlined the key principles shaping the’UAE’s foreign policy and their relevance to global stability, economic growth and international cooperation. He highlighted t’e UAE’s commitment to the values established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while continuously adapting its diplomatic tools to address an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.
Dr. Al Dhaheri noted that the UAE has emerged as an influential middle power that promotes dialogue, mediation and constructive international engagement at a time of growing geopolitical, economic and supply chain challenges. He highlighted the’country’s expanding role in international mediation, its strategic investments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and its growing economic partnerships across Africa, Latin America and other regions. He also underscor’d the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian commitment and its continued efforts to support global development, climate action, water security and sustainable economic growth.
From the Nile to the Future: Egypt's Vision for Food Security in the MEA Region
The fi“eside chat “From the Nile to the Future: Egypt's Vision for Food Security in ”he MEA Region…#8217; explored Egypt’s role in strengthening food security across the Middle East and Africa. The session was moderated by Mai Shalaby, Senior Sustainability Manager at Expo City Dubai, and featured Dr Mohammed El Demerdash, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engazaat, and Ahmed Saeed Yousif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Al Dahra Group.
Dr Mohammed El Demerdash’highlighted Egypt’s potential to reclaim its historical role as a regional food production and processing hub, supported by its natural resources and strategic location. He noted that abundant solar and wind resources create significant opportunities to power food production through renewable energy, helping reduce production costs and improve the affordability and competitiveness of agricultural products across the region.
Ahmed Saeed Yousif Ahmed Al Suwaidi emphasised that modern agriculture increasingly relies on data, technology and sustainability-driven practices to improve productivity and resilience. He highlighted the role of advanced irrigation systems and artificial intelligence-powered satellite imagery in supporting agricultural operations, noting that Al Dahra has achieved record sugar beet production in East Oweinat and established the world's largest single-site corn seed production farm in Toshka, Egypt.
The UAE–Gates Foundation Partnership for Agricultural Innovation and Development
Shatha Alaydaroos, Project Study and Development Specialist at the International Affairs Office - Presidential Court, delivered a presentation title“ “From Partnership to Impact: The UAE-Gates Foundation Partnership for Agricultural Innovation and Develop”ent”. She outlined how the $200 million partnership, announced at COP28, is turning shared ambition into impact for smallholder farmers around the world, with the UAE emerging as a key partner in agricultural development and innovation, particularly in AI and digital technologies. Highlights included a CGIAR AI hub in Abu Dhabi, new AI-powered tools to help farmers make informed decisions, improve productivity and build resilience, and an AI weather forecasting programme that has reached more than 40 million farmers this year, with a target of 100 million by 2030 and $1 billion in mobilised funding. She added that about 15 countries will have been trained to use the tools by November, with a target of 20 by 2027.
Inclusive Innovations for the Next Chapter in the Food Security Journey
The Global Food Security Summit 2026 concluded with a panel discus“ion, “Building on Success: Inclusive Innovations for the Next Chapter in the Food Security”Journey”, moderated by Mai Shalaby, Senior Sustainability Manager at Expo City Dubai. Panellists included Fatma AlMoosawi, Founder, Ygnd Al Ras & Done by Youth Community; Aimable Twagirayezu, Program Officer, PAFO; and Dickson Naftali, Head Thematic Platforms & Innovation Program at AFS Forum. Speakers highlighted the role of smallholder farmers in feeding Africa, the need for investment in farming and for farmer organisations to have a voice on global platforms, and the importance of an enabling ecosystem of finance, mentorship and markets for young entrepreneurs. The session also showcased a UAE-founded circular business model that turns tea waste into compost for agriculture.
Turning Innovation into Action
Discussions throughout the second day highlighted the increasing importance of technology, data and innovation in addressing food security challenges while reinforcing the need for collaboration among governments, research institutions, development organisations, financial institutions and the private sector.
The Global Food Security Summit serves as a platform for governments, international organisations, financial institutions, investors, private sector leaders and innovators to align priorities, exchange expertise and advance practical solutions that strengthen food security and support the development of more resilient food systems worldwide.
This year's edition brings together participants from more than 70 countries, alongside over 80 speakers, 350 registered CEOs, more than 3,500 delegates, and over 20 ministers and senior government officials, reflecting the growing importance of international cooperation in addressing global food security challenges.
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