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Tealium showcases AI-ready customer data solutions at AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) 8 October 2026, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Tealium, the leading intelligent real-time data streaming platform, is participating in AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, taking place on 6–7 October at ADNEC Centre. The company is showcasing how regional enterprises can use real-time, consented customer data to improve AI-powered experiences, reinforcing its commitment to helping businesses across the Middle East translate their AI investments into measurable results.
According to PwC’s 2026 Survey, 45% of CEOs surveyed in the UAE report using AI in demand generation, spanning sales, marketing and customer service. To support continued adoption, Tealium’s presence at the event centres on its customer data platform, which unifies first-party information and makes it available for AI-powered customer engagement. Its capabilities help enterprises connect customer behaviour with predictive insights, enabling more relevant recommendations and personalised interactions while respecting customer consent.
Shadi Hatoum, Regional Director MEA at Tealium, said: “The UAE has created one of the world’s most advanced environments for AI adoption. The opportunity now is to translate that ambition into practical applications that improve customer experiences and deliver measurable business value. At AI Everything Abu Dhabi, our focus is on helping enterprise leaders understand how trusted, real-time, and consented customer data can make AI-driven interactions more relevant, timely, and accountable. We also want to help organizations identify the right use cases, establish a trusted data foundation, and move their AI programs into production with confidence.”
Tealium has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms for two consecutive years, reflecting the company’s innovation, scalability, and global reach. Tealium was also among the first customer data platforms to support Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard developed by Anthropic that enables AI models and agents to connect securely with external data and systems.
This focus supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which combines accelerated AI adoption with investment in data infrastructure and effective governance. The pace of progress is highlighted in Microsoft’s September 2026 report, which estimates that 73.3% of the UAE’s working-age population used generative AI in the second quarter of 2026—the highest rate among the economies measured.
Tealium helps organizations prepare customer data for AI while retaining control over how that information is collected, governed, and used. Its customer data orchestration platform transforms and enriches data as it is collected, adding identity, consent, and behavioral context before the data reaches a model or agent. This reduces the time teams spend reconciling fragmented information and helps AI systems operate with more complete, current, and trusted customer context.
Tealium also connects AI outputs back to customer profiles and engagement channels, allowing organizations to act on predictions, recommendations, and next-best actions while a customer interaction is still taking place. This closed-loop approach helps turn AI insights into timely customer experiences and measurable business outcomes.
Through its established collaboration with AWS, Tealium has strengthened its localized data capabilities in the UAE, combining cloud infrastructure with customer data management, governance, and activation. This supports customers’ data residency requirements and provides a trusted foundation for enterprise AI initiatives.
Tealium has maintained a presence in the Middle East since 2018, with regional operations based in Dubai and a footprint spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt. This local presence enables Tealium to work closely with regional organizations as they develop their customer data strategies, operationalize AI, and scale personalization.
Tealium experts will be available throughout AI Everything Abu Dhabi at Hall 4, Stand H4-A10, to meet regional organizations and discuss how trusted, real-time customer data can support their AI priorities and improve customer engagement.
According to PwC’s 2026 Survey, 45% of CEOs surveyed in the UAE report using AI in demand generation, spanning sales, marketing and customer service. To support continued adoption, Tealium’s presence at the event centres on its customer data platform, which unifies first-party information and makes it available for AI-powered customer engagement. Its capabilities help enterprises connect customer behaviour with predictive insights, enabling more relevant recommendations and personalised interactions while respecting customer consent.
Shadi Hatoum, Regional Director MEA at Tealium, said: “The UAE has created one of the world’s most advanced environments for AI adoption. The opportunity now is to translate that ambition into practical applications that improve customer experiences and deliver measurable business value. At AI Everything Abu Dhabi, our focus is on helping enterprise leaders understand how trusted, real-time, and consented customer data can make AI-driven interactions more relevant, timely, and accountable. We also want to help organizations identify the right use cases, establish a trusted data foundation, and move their AI programs into production with confidence.”
Tealium has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms for two consecutive years, reflecting the company’s innovation, scalability, and global reach. Tealium was also among the first customer data platforms to support Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard developed by Anthropic that enables AI models and agents to connect securely with external data and systems.
This focus supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which combines accelerated AI adoption with investment in data infrastructure and effective governance. The pace of progress is highlighted in Microsoft’s September 2026 report, which estimates that 73.3% of the UAE’s working-age population used generative AI in the second quarter of 2026—the highest rate among the economies measured.
Tealium helps organizations prepare customer data for AI while retaining control over how that information is collected, governed, and used. Its customer data orchestration platform transforms and enriches data as it is collected, adding identity, consent, and behavioral context before the data reaches a model or agent. This reduces the time teams spend reconciling fragmented information and helps AI systems operate with more complete, current, and trusted customer context.
Tealium also connects AI outputs back to customer profiles and engagement channels, allowing organizations to act on predictions, recommendations, and next-best actions while a customer interaction is still taking place. This closed-loop approach helps turn AI insights into timely customer experiences and measurable business outcomes.
Through its established collaboration with AWS, Tealium has strengthened its localized data capabilities in the UAE, combining cloud infrastructure with customer data management, governance, and activation. This supports customers’ data residency requirements and provides a trusted foundation for enterprise AI initiatives.
Tealium has maintained a presence in the Middle East since 2018, with regional operations based in Dubai and a footprint spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt. This local presence enables Tealium to work closely with regional organizations as they develop their customer data strategies, operationalize AI, and scale personalization.
Tealium experts will be available throughout AI Everything Abu Dhabi at Hall 4, Stand H4-A10, to meet regional organizations and discuss how trusted, real-time customer data can support their AI priorities and improve customer engagement.
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