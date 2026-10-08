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Former German Intelligence Chief Arrest Raises Espionage Concerns
(MENAFN) The arrest of a former head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has raised concerns over the possible exposure of classified information shared by US and British intelligence agencies, according to reports.
August Hanning, who headed the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, between 1998 and 2005, was detained Tuesday on suspicion of espionage and treason. Prosecutors allege that he obtained confidential material from a former colleague over a period of years and used the information in reports and communications with foreign intelligence contacts.
German security officials said some of the sensitive material handled by the two men had originally come from intelligence partners abroad. “That means British and American intelligence information may also have been compromised,” the reports said.
Hanning’s former office director, identified as Manfred D., was also arrested Tuesday. Federal prosecutors allege that he supplied Hanning with around 2,000 documents between 2010 and 2022, many of which were classified for internal BND use, in exchange for money.
US intelligence agencies, along with Britain’s MI6 and signals intelligence agency GCHQ, are reportedly examining whether information provided to European partners, as well as details concerning their own intelligence sources, could have been exposed through the alleged leak.
German authorities had reportedly alerted partner agencies to the possibility that sensitive information had been compromised before the arrests were carried out.
August Hanning, who headed the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, between 1998 and 2005, was detained Tuesday on suspicion of espionage and treason. Prosecutors allege that he obtained confidential material from a former colleague over a period of years and used the information in reports and communications with foreign intelligence contacts.
German security officials said some of the sensitive material handled by the two men had originally come from intelligence partners abroad. “That means British and American intelligence information may also have been compromised,” the reports said.
Hanning’s former office director, identified as Manfred D., was also arrested Tuesday. Federal prosecutors allege that he supplied Hanning with around 2,000 documents between 2010 and 2022, many of which were classified for internal BND use, in exchange for money.
US intelligence agencies, along with Britain’s MI6 and signals intelligence agency GCHQ, are reportedly examining whether information provided to European partners, as well as details concerning their own intelligence sources, could have been exposed through the alleged leak.
German authorities had reportedly alerted partner agencies to the possibility that sensitive information had been compromised before the arrests were carried out.
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