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Polish School Knife Attack Injures Multiple Students, Adults
(MENAFN) A knife attack at a school in northeastern Poland on Wednesday left at least eight people injured, according to reports.
The victims included five children and three adults, all of whom were transported to hospitals for medical treatment, fire brigade official Adrian Stupski said.
The suspected attacker, a 19-year-old student at the school in Ostroleka, was detained shortly after leaving the scene.
Police spokesman Marcin Sawicki said the suspect had also sustained injuries during the incident.
Authorities remained at the school as officers worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.
The victims included five children and three adults, all of whom were transported to hospitals for medical treatment, fire brigade official Adrian Stupski said.
The suspected attacker, a 19-year-old student at the school in Ostroleka, was detained shortly after leaving the scene.
Police spokesman Marcin Sawicki said the suspect had also sustained injuries during the incident.
Authorities remained at the school as officers worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.
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