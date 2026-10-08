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Southern California Couple Faces Charges Over Alleged Child Abuse
(MENAFN) A married couple in Southern California with 21 children has been arrested over allegations that the minors were subjected to mistreatment and severe physical abuse, according to reports.
Silvia Zhang and Guojun Xuan were arrested Tuesday after law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at their home in Arcadia, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Prosecutors allege that the couple maintained a household where several live-in nannies violently assaulted at least 15 children, including 14 who were born through surrogate mothers.
Investigators said the couple deceived some of the surrogates before the children were subjected to violent forms of punishment. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the alleged abuse took place at the couple’s estate.
Authorities subsequently placed all 21 children under protective custody through child welfare agencies.
Zhang and Xuan appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty, rejecting all criminal allegations against them.
The couple faces charges of conspiracy to commit child abuse and witness intimidation. Xuan was additionally charged with felony child abuse, being an accessory after the fact and five felony counts related to dissuading a witness. Zhang also faces an accessory-after-the-fact charge and four felony counts of dissuading a witness.
Silvia Zhang and Guojun Xuan were arrested Tuesday after law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at their home in Arcadia, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Prosecutors allege that the couple maintained a household where several live-in nannies violently assaulted at least 15 children, including 14 who were born through surrogate mothers.
Investigators said the couple deceived some of the surrogates before the children were subjected to violent forms of punishment. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the alleged abuse took place at the couple’s estate.
Authorities subsequently placed all 21 children under protective custody through child welfare agencies.
Zhang and Xuan appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty, rejecting all criminal allegations against them.
The couple faces charges of conspiracy to commit child abuse and witness intimidation. Xuan was additionally charged with felony child abuse, being an accessory after the fact and five felony counts related to dissuading a witness. Zhang also faces an accessory-after-the-fact charge and four felony counts of dissuading a witness.
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