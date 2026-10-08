403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China, Russia Maintain Health Cooperation Amid Plague Concerns
(MENAFN) China said Tuesday that it continues to work closely with Russia on preventing and controlling infectious diseases, including plague, following the death of a Russian laboratory employee that raised concerns about a possible case of pneumonic plague.
“China and Russia maintain close exchanges and cooperation on the prevention and control of infectious diseases, including plague,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Tuesday.
Guo was responding to questions about whether Russian authorities had sought support or expertise from Chinese officials and specialists following the incident.
The World Health Organization said Tuesday that it was “following closely” the death of the worker in Russia’s Irkutsk region.
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva that the woman died Oct. 2 after suffering severe pneumonia, while the specific pathogen responsible for her illness had not yet been officially identified.
Lindmeier said Russian authorities had provided information in response to a WHO request, clarifying an earlier update that Moscow had not formally responded through channels established under the International Health Regulations.
According to the information provided by Russian authorities, an epidemiological investigation was launched after community-acquired pneumonia was detected in an employee of the Irkutsk Scientific Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East.
“China and Russia maintain close exchanges and cooperation on the prevention and control of infectious diseases, including plague,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Tuesday.
Guo was responding to questions about whether Russian authorities had sought support or expertise from Chinese officials and specialists following the incident.
The World Health Organization said Tuesday that it was “following closely” the death of the worker in Russia’s Irkutsk region.
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva that the woman died Oct. 2 after suffering severe pneumonia, while the specific pathogen responsible for her illness had not yet been officially identified.
Lindmeier said Russian authorities had provided information in response to a WHO request, clarifying an earlier update that Moscow had not formally responded through channels established under the International Health Regulations.
According to the information provided by Russian authorities, an epidemiological investigation was launched after community-acquired pneumonia was detected in an employee of the Irkutsk Scientific Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia and the Far East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment