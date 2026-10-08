403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Warns EU Against Defense Strategy Centered on Russia
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Wednesday criticized the European Union’s emerging defense approach, arguing that a policy built around confrontation with Russia would lead to a “dead end.”
Speaking to journalists during a briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused European governments of being “obsessed with plans to militarize the EU” and said the 27-member bloc was increasingly developing a military and political dimension.
“This is problematic because they are building their defense and security identity on the basis of confrontation with the Russian Federation – a dead-end path that, as history shows, leads to no good outcome,” Peskov said.
His comments came a day after France conducted a test launch of a new ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. Peskov said Moscow was closely following developments and remained vigilant amid what he described as Europe’s “aggressive rhetoric” toward Russia.
He also said Russia had taken note of French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments describing the missile test as sending a “loud and clear” message. Macron made the remarks in a video showing him observing the launch that was posted on X.
Peskov said Moscow was taking security measures in response to what he called the EU's “militarization,” while emphasizing that Russia remained willing to engage in dialogue with European countries.
The Kremlin spokesman also addressed the possibility of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Trump said Tuesday that such a call would happen “very soon,” but Peskov said no specific agreement on the conversation had yet been reached.
Speaking to journalists during a briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused European governments of being “obsessed with plans to militarize the EU” and said the 27-member bloc was increasingly developing a military and political dimension.
“This is problematic because they are building their defense and security identity on the basis of confrontation with the Russian Federation – a dead-end path that, as history shows, leads to no good outcome,” Peskov said.
His comments came a day after France conducted a test launch of a new ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. Peskov said Moscow was closely following developments and remained vigilant amid what he described as Europe’s “aggressive rhetoric” toward Russia.
He also said Russia had taken note of French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments describing the missile test as sending a “loud and clear” message. Macron made the remarks in a video showing him observing the launch that was posted on X.
Peskov said Moscow was taking security measures in response to what he called the EU's “militarization,” while emphasizing that Russia remained willing to engage in dialogue with European countries.
The Kremlin spokesman also addressed the possibility of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Trump said Tuesday that such a call would happen “very soon,” but Peskov said no specific agreement on the conversation had yet been reached.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment