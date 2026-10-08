Azerbaijan, Central Asia Emerge As Eurasia's Growth Centers Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Central Asia are growth centers of Eurasia, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on October 8 at the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan in Avaza, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

“I would like to separately welcome President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as a full-fledged participant in the Consultative Meeting. It is also important to emphasize the symbolism of today's meeting, as this year marks the 35th anniversary of our countries' independence. Over these years, we have traveled a long, difficult and truly challenging, yet productive path that has encompassed an entire era. We strengthened our sovereignty, developed our own models of development and earned a worthy place in the international community,” he said.

Tokayev stressed that Central Asia and Azerbaijan are now rightfully considered centers of growth and geopolitical interaction in Eurasia.

“But most importantly, thanks to the wisdom and unity of our brotherly peoples, we live in peace and harmony. Solidarity, mutual support and trust have become our common strategic foundation, enabling us to respond together to the challenges of our time. Amid growing geopolitical tensions, the transformation of the international relations architecture and deepening divisions, this trend is becoming particularly relevant. Therefore, it is important to do everything possible to ensure that our region remains a space of peace, stability and sustainable development. Here I would like to note Turkmenistan's successful chairmanship of the Consultative Meeting. Kazakhstan highly appreciates the substantive work carried out by our Turkmen friends,” he noted.