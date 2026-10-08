Uzbekistan, ADB Advance $112M Waste Management Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed advancing a $112 million Sustainable Solid Waste Management Project and expanding cooperation on climate change and environmental protection during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 7.

The information was reported by Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change following a meeting between Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Kanokpan Lao-Araya, ADB country director in Uzbekistan.

The $112 million project aims to modernize Uzbekistan's waste management system and expand access to waste collection services for nearly 4 million people, according to the Uzbek side.

The parties also discussed efforts to combat desertification and dust storms, improve air quality, strengthen climate data and monitoring systems, mobilize climate finance, promote sustainable waste management and accelerate the adoption of green technologies.

Particular attention was paid to Uzbekistan's participation in ADB regional technical assistance projects focused on improving air quality and combating desertification.

The sides also discussed developing a national climate data platform using satellite data and artificial intelligence technologies, which is expected to strengthen Uzbekistan's capacity to monitor environmental and climate-related changes.

“The parties agreed to focus their efforts on developing concrete projects, mobilizing technical and financial resources and delivering measurable results,” the Uzbek side said.