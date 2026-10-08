Ukey Launches Core 26 Hardware Wallet And Seed Backup Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New product line combines on-device transaction approval with offline recovery options









HONG KONG, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UKey today announced the official launch of UKey Core 26, its touchscreen hardware wallet, alongside the UKey Seed recovery product line. The products went on sale on Sept. 28, 2026, through the UKey online store. Customers can visit the store for product details, pricing, and regional shipping information.

The launch includes UKey Core 26, UKey Seed Card, UKey Seed Ring, and UKey Seed Ti. Together, the products connect UKey Wallet software with hardware signing and offline recovery options.

UKey Core 26 keeps transaction approval on a dedicated device

UKey Core 26 is a color touchscreen hardware wallet designed for crypto self-custody. It uses a four-chip security architecture made up of two ACL16 chips, one UKS-101 chip, and one UKS-102 chip. According to UKey's published product specifications, the device uses secure elements rated EAL6+.

The device has a 3.5-inch color touchscreen with a resolution of 480 by 800 pixels. It also supports NFC, Bluetooth, a camera, and fingerprint authentication. Users can view accounts, prepare transactions, and access Web3 services through UKey Wallet. Core 26 lets users review and approve transactions on the hardware device, where signing takes place.

Under UKey's published security model, private keys remain within the hardware security boundary and transactions are signed inside the device. Users can review the address, amount, and other transaction details on the Core 26 screen before approving a signature.

More information is available on the UKey Core 26 product page.

Software and hardware work together for signing and recovery

UKey Wallet is the non-custodial software client in the UKey product system. It supports iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, and a Chrome extension.

UKey Wallet handles account display, transaction preparation, network communication, and access to Web3 services. UKey Core 26 handles confirmation and signing for sensitive operations. This division keeps routine software activity separate from private-key operations on the hardware device.

The UKey Seed line provides three options for seed phrase backup and recovery:



UKey Seed Card. An NFC seed phrase backup card with a built-in secure chip. When used with UKey Wallet, it stores encrypted recovery information on the card's chip.

UKey Seed Ring. A wearable recovery device that uses passive NFC and does not require a battery. It is designed for backup and recovery, not transaction signing. UKey Seed Ti. A physical backup plate made from TC4 titanium alloy. It can record up to 24 seed words and two passphrases for long-term offline storage.



The three formats give users options for portable backup, separate recovery storage, and long-term physical protection. UKey does not take custody of users' assets, and each product is designed to support a recovery plan controlled by the user.

Official purchase and device verification

UKey recommends purchasing only from ukey.com or officially announced authorized channels. Customers can view current product details, pricing, stock status, and regional shipping information in the UKey online store. After delivery, customers can verify their device through UKey's authenticity check.

About UKey

UKey Wallet is a non-custodial wallet technology brand for Web3 users. It provides wallet software, hardware wallets, and offline recovery products. UKey develops tools that combine device-based security, offline private-key protection, and on-device transaction review.

UKey does not take custody of users' digital assets and does not hold, collect, manage, or control their private keys, recovery phrases, or transaction authorization. Users retain control of their keys, assets, and transactions.

UKEY LIMITED, incorporated in Hong Kong, develops UKey software and products and publishes the UKey Wallet mobile app and browser extension. UKEY PTE. LTD., incorporated in Singapore, manages the brand's international marketing and advertising.

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Online store: /shop

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