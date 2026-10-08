Tejashwi Yadav Leads Patna Protest Against SIR, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, joined the Mahagathbandhan's protest in Patna on Thursday against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission. The Opposition had announced a two-day statewide agitation, with 'Aakrosh Marches' held at block headquarters on October 7, followed by demonstrations at district headquarters and a march towards Lok Bhawan in Patna on October 8.

The protests were organised over what Opposition parties describe as irregularities in the SIR exercise and their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav led the Patna march as Mahagathbandhan leaders and workers took to the streets, raising slogans against the Election Commission and demanding action against Gyanesh Kumar.

During the protest, Tejashwi Yadav climbed onto a police barricade, following which a scuffle broke out between protesters and police personnel.

The administration had erected barricades on routes leading towards the Lok Bhawan area and deployed additional security personnel to maintain law and order and regulate traffic.

RJD leader Bhai Virendra and other Opposition leaders also participated in the demonstration.

Tejashwi Yadav said the Opposition had repeatedly raised questions about the functioning of the Election Commission and had now come together to protest against issues related to the SIR process.

The Opposition has alleged that the revision resulted in the deletion or exclusion of names of genuine voters from electoral rolls.

Tejashwi Yadav has also accused the Election Commission of acting in favour of the BJP and demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. These are allegations made by the Opposition and have been denied by the Election Commission and the BJP.

Opposition parties have demanded that the Election Commission respond to their concerns regarding the electoral roll revision and explain the action taken on complaints raised during the process.

In view of the protest, security was tightened in the state capital Patna.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bihar Police were deployed at key locations, while multiple barricades were erected around the Secretariat police station and on routes leading towards Lok Bhawan.

The administration also deployed water-cannon trucks and strengthened traffic-management arrangements to prevent disruption and maintain public order during the march.

Tejashwi Yadav has also questioned the Election Commission over the transfer of Rs 10,000 to women's bank accounts ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, asking what action the poll panel took regarding such transfers during the election period.