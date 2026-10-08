Attempt Was Made To Trap Me Through Sting Operation After I Became CM: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that an attempt was made to trap him through a sting operation after he became CM and said he had photographs and documents to substantiate his allegations.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, CM Shivakumar said several people had approached him after he assumed office and claimed that he knew who was behind the alleged sting operations.

“An attempt was made to trap me after I became the Chief Minister. A few people approached me. I have photographs. I know who the father of these sting operations is,” he said.

Referring to a Kannada proverb about thieves behaving smartly after committing a crime, even as their act is evident, Shivakumar said he was aware of the people involved and had informed the police about the developments.

“I know all of them. I have informed the police and kept all the documents regarding certain persons approaching me after I became the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he could not reveal all details of the matter, but claimed he knew how the people approached him, whom they had met and who was behind the alleged operation.

“They came to discuss some matter. How they came and approached me, who they met, I know every detail. Who is planning all of this, I know,” he said.

Shivakumar said he had instructed officials to remain cautious as government officers could be trapped unnecessarily in such operations.

“I do not want to answer to other persons. I have asked my officers to be careful, as our officers are trapped unnecessarily. So, I have given a word of caution,” he said.

He further claimed that there were three circles of people around him and alleged that some persons had been hired as part of the alleged operation.

“I have three circles around me. They have hired some people. A few leaders have done it, and I have exact information,” Shivakumar said.

The Chief Minister alleged that he himself had been targeted as part of an attempt to launch sting operations and said similar operations were also being conducted against others.

“They have targeted me, and they want to start the sting operations from me. I have all the proof to prove it. I do not speak just like that. I have all the proof. I am talking about targeting me after I became the Chief Minister,” he said.

Shivakumar also claimed he knew who was behind the alleged sting operations and who was financing them.

“They are also carrying out stings on others. I know who is behind it and who is financing the sting operations,” he said.

It may be noted that the issue of possible sting operations targeting Congress ministers came to the forefront after CM Shivakumar allegedly expressed apprehension at a Cabinet meeting that the BJP and JD(S) could target the ministers and conduct sting operations against them.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday questioned CM Shivakumar over the alleged sting operations against Congress ministers, saying Shivakumar himself had warned his Cabinet colleagues to be cautious about their movements and interactions.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday alleged that Congress has a history of conducting sting operations and using them to blackmail people, and said this could be confirmed by speaking to the party's own Ministers and legislators.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka on Wednesday claimed that CM Shivakumar was worried about alleged sting operations targeting Congress ministers because he had been involved in such activities earlier.