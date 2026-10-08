Gehlot-Pilot Bonhomie: Rajasthan Congress Burying The Hatchet Or Just Changing Optics?

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) In Rajasthan politics, a smile can sometimes say more than a speech and sometimes hide more than it reveals. When Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were seen joking together at a Congress strategy meeting in Jaipur, political circles took notice.

The two leaders, whose rivalry has defined much of the Congress's internal politics in Rajasthan, appeared relaxed, exchanging smiles and banter in front of their colleagues. Gehlot even joked about Pilot's old equation with Punjab Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Pilot responded with a quip of his own, telling Gehlot that it did not matter who was in charge because Gehlot was "in charge of all of us." Gehlot's response: "I am the permanent in-charge." Laughter followed soon after.

But beneath the laughter lies a more serious political question: is Rajasthan Congress genuinely closing the chapter on factionalism, or is it simply putting a more united face on an old internal battle ahead of the Panchayat elections?

The Jaipur meeting brought together around 20 senior Congress leaders, including Gehlot, Pilot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Randhawa and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully. The stated purpose was -- prepare the party for the Panchayat elections.

The political optics were anything but routine. For years, Rajasthan Congress has struggled with competing power centres. Gehlot and Pilot have represented the most visible fault line, while differences between Gehlot and Dotasra have added another dimension to the party's internal politics.

Against that backdrop, putting all the key players around the same table sends an unmistakable message: at least for the election ahead, the Congress wants its internal differences to take a back seat. The question is whether the message will travel from Jaipur's meeting room to Rajasthan's villages.

The Gehlot-Pilot exchange was striking precisely because of their history. Their political relationship has gone through confrontation, rebellion, reconciliation and renewed differences. Their disagreements have often overshadowed the Congress's organisational agenda in Rajasthan. This time, however, the cameras captured something very different.

Gehlot teased Pilot. Pilot smiled. The two exchanged jokes. There was no visible tension. That does not necessarily mean the old differences have disappeared. But politically, the symbolism is difficult to ignore.

Congress appears keen to replace images of internal confrontation with images of collective leadership. And the Panchayat elections provide the immediate reason. If the Gehlot-Pilot equation is one old fault line, Gehlot-Dotasra differences represent a newer challenge.

The Congress's performance in the recent urban local body elections triggered questions about the party's campaign strategy and coordination. Gehlot questioned whether a better strategy and a more united campaign could have produced a different result. Dotasra's leadership and the state organisation's strategy consequently came under scrutiny.

Pilot, meanwhile, defended Dotasra, arguing that the PCC chief had adopted a sound strategy and taken everyone along. That exchange once again exposed the competing currents within the Rajasthan Congress. And that is why the latest meeting matters.

The party now needs Gehlot, Pilot and Dotasra not merely to stand together for a photograph, but to campaign together in the political trenches. The tensions between Gehlot and Dotasra became more visible after a recent Congress event in Jaipur. When supporters raised slogans projecting Gehlot as Chief Minister for a fourth term, Dotasra pushed back against what he described as personality-driven politics and individual branding. Gehlot subsequently distanced himself from the slogans, saying the party's immediate priority should be winning elections rather than projecting individual leaders.

That episode revealed an important fault line within the party: how much space should Rajasthan Congress give to Gehlot's political influence, and how strongly should the organisation emphasise collective leadership? The Panchayat elections will put that question to a practical test.

There are two ways to read the latest display of unity. The first is that the Congress leadership has recognised the political cost of prolonged factionalism and is attempting to build a working arrangement among its senior leaders. The second is more tactical: Panchayat elections are fought at the grassroots, where internal divisions can directly affect candidate selection, campaign machinery and local mobilisation. A united public face, therefore, may simply be necessary election management. The answer may lie not in what happened at the Jaipur meeting, but in what happens next. Will Gehlot campaign for candidates backed by the state organisation? Will Pilot and Dotasra share platforms? Will local factions accept centrally agreed candidates? Will the senior leadership continue to maintain a common line once ticket distribution begins? Those will be stronger indicators of reconciliation than a few minutes of banter.

For now, Rajasthan Congress has achieved something politically useful: Gehlot, Pilot and Dotasra have been seen on the same side of the table. But Rajasthan politics has seen reconciliations before, and factional equations can change quickly. The Panchayat elections will test whether this latest show of unity is merely about optics or marks a more durable adjustment within the party. Because in politics, the photograph is the easy part. The difficult part is staying together when the tickets are distributed, the local battles begin, and every faction wants its own candidate to win. That is where the real Gehlot-Pilot truce, if there is one, will be tested