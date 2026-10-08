Will Be Remembered For His Good Work For Farmers' Welfare And Great Acting: NDA Leaders Pay Their Respects To Nana Patekar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) NDA leaders on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Nana Patekar and said that the veteran actor was conscious about the welfare of society and it was one of his core values. They further added that the actor will be remembered fondly for his good works and also for his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "He was a very close personal friend, and our families have shared a relationship for many years. He did a lot of work for farmers, water conservation, and those affected by farmer suicides with great sensitivity. Social consciousness, social responsibility, and sensitivity towards society were special qualities of his personality. We will remember his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema for many years. He added that his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema will be remembered for a long time.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "He was a very prominent name in the world of cinema. Whether Marathi-speaking or Hindi-speaking, everyone watched and loved him. We mourn the demise of Nana Patekar ji and pray to God to grant him a place at His feet.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "This is very sad. When we all received the news of the incident, we were deeply shocked. Nana Patekar's entire life was dedicated to the film industry, India and Indian culture. His acting left such a lasting impression that people from all sections of society accepted and appreciated him."

UP Minister O.P. Rajbhar expressed grief over the demise of the brilliant actor and said,“It is a sad incident...We pray to God to give his family the strength to bear this loss. On my behalf, on behalf of my party and the people of the state, I pay tribute to him.”

Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Nana Patekar's demise is a loss for the country and a major loss for the artistic community. He rose to prominence through the film and theatre world and was a very talented artist. No amount of praise can do justice to his art and acting. Through his characters, he highlighted the ills of society. We pay our heartfelt tributes to him and pray to God for the peace of his soul."

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the demise of Nana Patekar was tragic. Calling him one of the greatest Bollywood celebrities, he paid his respects and tribute to him.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said,“He was an artist who overcame adverse conditions and left a mark on people through his acting skills. His characters made an impact.”

In a career spanning over four decades, Nana Patekar made a name with his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his Hindi film debut with 'Gaman' in 1978 and went on to become one of his generation's most respected performers.

Nana's breakthrough came with films such as 'Salaam Bombay!' and 'Parinda'. He went on to deliver strong performances in films including 'Angaar', 'Tirangaa', 'Krantiveer', 'Agni Sakshi', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Yeshwant', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', 'Apaharan' and 'Raajneeti'.