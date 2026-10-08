Dubai South Enters Its 'Proof Phase' As Infrastructure Investment Translates Into Residential Momentum

Dubai South leads the next phase of growth in Dubai's maturing residential market

Dubai South's residential story has largely been shaped by what was planned for the district. In 2026, there are clearer signs of that long-term vision taking shape, as infrastructure delivery accelerates, economic activity expands and residential demand continues to build. The shift is already visible in the property market. During the first half of 2026, Dubai South recorded 7,306 off-plan apartment transactions, more than double the 3,408 recorded in Dubai Residence Complex, the next most active area in the segment. That indicates that this momentum has been sustained even as activity across Dubai's wider residential market has remained strong, reinforcing Dubai South's growing position within an increasingly competitive market1. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This momentum is developing alongside significant progress at Al Maktoum International Airport. More than AED 13 billion worth of project packages are currently under execution, with over 17,000 concrete piles installed and more than 45 million cubic meters excavated. A further AED 55 billion in major packages is expected to be awarded by the end of 20262. Investment around the airport is also gathering pace. Emirates broke ground on an AED 18 billion engineering complex in Dubai South in May, spanning 1.1 million square meters and scheduled for completion by mid-20303.

For the residential market, this marks an important shift. Dubai South is increasingly being shaped by what is being delivered today rather than what has been planned for tomorrow. As infrastructure, employment and housing develop alongside one another, the district is also building out the everyday components of an end-user community, with schools, retail, parks and recreational facilities already serving residents and further community infrastructure taking shape. This is supporting its evolution towards a more self-contained residential destination, in line with the wider ambitions of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

There are parallels with the evolution of communities such as Al Furjan, where improved connectivity and the addition of schools, retail and everyday amenities have strengthened its appeal as an end-user destination and supported residential values as the community matured. Dubai South is now beginning to bring together many of the same fundamentals, creating a stronger foundation for long-term occupancy and value as its residential population grows.

:“Dubai South has had a compelling long-term proposition for some time, but what makes this stage different is that many of the fundamentals are now beginning to move together. Infrastructure is being delivered, employment is growing, residential development is accelerating and buyers can see a much clearer picture of what the district is becoming. For developers, that changes the conversation. The opportunity is no longer simply about being early in a growth corridor; it is about understanding what that growth will require as more people choose to make Dubai South their home. Buyers will look more closely at the quality of the homes being delivered, how efficiently spaces are designed, the amenities around them and how the wider community supports everyday life. Those factors will ultimately determine which developments hold their relevance and value as the area matures.”

ZāZEN Properties is expanding into Dubai South as part of its next phase of growth, bringing its focus on functional design, quality and end-user living to a district where the residential proposition is becoming increasingly established. Its experience delivering residential developments in Al Furjan provides a relevant foundation as the company brings the same focus on end-user living and long-term value to Dubai South. As development continues, Dubai South's next chapter is likely to be defined by how successfully its infrastructure and economic growth translate into a complete residential environment. The airport remains a major catalyst, but the wider opportunity now lies in the communities taking shape around it.

ZāZEN Properties is a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on creating thoughtfully designed, community-led residential developments that prioritise quality, sustainability and long-term livability. The company's portfolio includes award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in Jumeirah Village Triangle, ZāZEN Gardens and ZāZEN Ivy in Al Furjan, alongside The Hub Residences, reflecting its focus on design-led, sustainable residential living.

ZāZEN Gardens is Dubai's first LEED Gold-certified residential development and has received multiple industry accolades, including Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year at the NDTV Ultimate Realty Awards. ZāZEN One has also been recognised across regional and international platforms, winning honours including Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year and Residential Real Estate Project of the Year at the International Property Awards. More recently, the ZāZEN brand has been recognised at the Arabian Property Awards and World Realty Congress Awards and featured among the Top Green and Leading Developers in the GCC by Construction Week.

Following the successful handover of ZāZEN Ivy in 2026, ZāZEN Properties is entering its next phase of growth, with an upcoming development in Dubai South and a wider pipeline of projects planned across key growth communities in Dubai.

At the core of ZāZEN's philosophy is a simple belief: better living begins with the smallest details, shaped around the people who use them. Through thoughtful design, quality construction and a focus on long-term value, ZāZEN Properties aims to create homes and communities that respond to how people live while contributing meaningfully to Dubai's evolving residential landscape.