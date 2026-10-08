Big 5 Construct Kenya Returns To Nairobi For Its 9Th Edition, Catering To A $26 Billion Construction Projects Pipeline

More than 150 exhibitors from over 25 countries will showcase the latest products and solutions across 12 dedicated sectors Making its debut this year, Big 5 Impact Trail will highlight a curated selection of eco-friendly construction solutions across the exhibition floor The CPD-certified Big 5 Talks brings more than 25 sessions, exploring architecture & design, project management, technology & innovation, sustainability and contracting

Big 5 Construct Kenya returns for its ninth edition to Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi, from 21 – 23 October 2026 as Kenya's construction sector continues to see activity across a substantial project pipeline, valued at $26 billion (Source: ConstructAfrica). Organized by dmg events, the event brings together more than 150 exhibitors from over 25 countries, offering a meeting ground for construction industry stakeholders to explore products, technologies and expertise relevant to Kenya's active projects pipeline. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The scale of activity reflected in Kenya's project pipeline aligns with the country's broader development ambitions under Kenya Vision 2030 and the Construction Industry Development Policy. The construction sector rebounded from a 0.7% contraction in 2024 to grow by 6.8% in 2025 (Source: Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Economic Survey 2026), while Kenya accounts for 64.4% of East Africa's identified construction project value, highlighting its position as a leading construction market in the region (Source: ConstructAfrica).

“Kenya's substantial project pipeline is creating demand for a broad range of products, expertise and specialist services, opening opportunities for companies looking to expand their presence in East Africa,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.“Big 5 Construct Kenya brings local businesses together with suppliers and manufacturers from around the world, while giving international brands a closer understanding of the requirements and relationships that support project delivery in Kenya.”

The exhibition floor will bring together companies spanning construction materials, building systems, equipment, digital technologies and specialist services, reflecting the range of requirements across Kenya's construction pipeline. International participation includes companies such as Silkcoat Paint Company, Liebherr, GRUPO B&M, Krypton Chemical, Ceramica Cleopatra, MC-Bauchemie and RIB Software, presenting solutions across building materials, construction tools, digital construction and project management. Country pavilions from China, Egypt, Germany, Italy and Türkiye will also bring together companies showcasing products and expertise for the Kenyan market.

Participating from Kenya will include Kohler East Africa, Henkel Kenya, Wood Products Kenya, Elite Tools, King Tiles, Jafree Trader/BTALI and Neuce Paints, alongside other local companies supporting the country's construction supply chain. The diversity in the lineup of exhibitors will give visitors access to products and technical expertise across areas including building interiors and finishes, concrete and cement, construction equipment, digital construction, HVACR, MEP, intelligent buildings, offsite and modular construction, solar and building envelope solutions.

This year, the event will host a new feature, Big 5 Impact Trail, which is a curated selection of eco-friendly construction solutions. The trail will cover dedicated markers across the exhibition floor, showcasing solutions such as lower-impact construction materials, resource-efficient technologies and products designed for long-term performance.

Exhibitors participating in the Big 5 Impact Trail include ProNature, Herz Middle East, Emirates Industrial Panel, National Paints Factories, The Supreme Industries, Knauf Gypsum Tanzania and Surfaces Furnishing. The trail connects the wider sustainability conversation at Big 5 Construct Kenya with products that visitors can explore for current and future projects, supporting the sustainable development ambitions outlined under Kenya Vision 2030.

Running alongside the exhibition, the CPD-certified Big 5 Talks gathers regional and international experts to examine practical solutions in construction delivery. The programme will cover five themes: architecture & design, project management, technology & innovation, sustainability and contracting.

The speaker line-up includes representatives from the Ministry of Roads and Transport, National Construction Authority, Architectural Association of Kenya, the Centre for Science and Technology Innovations, International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), Turner & Townsend and Gentec Consulting, among other leading organizations.

“Across the three days, professionals will have the opportunity to see solutions first-hand, exchange knowledge with peers and have practical conversations around the projects and requirements driving the market,” concluded Heijmens.

Big 5 Construct Kenya is free to attend for all trade and industry professionals aged 21 and above.