Nana Patekar Death: Ravi Kishan Remembers 'Extraordinary' Friend

Ravi Kishan Remembers 'Extraordinary' Friend Nana Patekar

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, recalling their friendship and the personal moments they shared over the years. Kishan, who had worked with Patekar and remained in touch with him, spoke about the late actor's caring nature and called him an“extraordinary” person.

In a video shared by Kishan, he recalled working with several artists but said his bond with Patekar was different.“I have worked with countless artists across the country, but I never encountered a friend, a true companion, who was so attentive and caring. He was extraordinary... Theatre shaped him into an artist; all of Maharashtra is familiar with 'Natsamrat'...”

Kishan also remembered how his friendship with Patekar began. He said he would visit the sets of Prahaar to meet the actor and that their bond became closer over time. He also recalled how they spoke on the phone after Patekar watched 'Laapataa Ladies'. Recalling one of his visits to Patekar's home in Goa, Kishan spoke about the actor's warm and simple nature. He said Patekar had personally prepared food for him and served it himself.“We became friends when I started visiting the set of 'Prahaar' to meet him; our bond grew very close. Later, after he watched 'Laapataa Ladies', our closeness deepened through phone conversations... When I went to Goa for a function, I visited the very house where he had suffered a cardiac arrest. He personally cooked a meal and served it to me with his own hands. One rarely meets people like that...”

Details of Patekar's Passing

Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone.

Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

A Look at Nana Patekar's Illustrious Career

Patekar was one of the well-known actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with 'Gaman' in 1978 and went on to work in films such as 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. In recent years, he continued to work in films and was seen in 'Housefull 5'. He also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' and had a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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