INDIA Bloc Protests In Patna, Tejashwi Accuses PM Modi Of Vote Theft

Tejashwi Yadav Alleges 'Vote Theft'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The INDIA bloc on Thursday held a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Patna, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joining the demonstration.

Speaking during the protest, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Opposition MLAs were stopped by police. "Our MLAs have been stopped by the police. They are not letting us move," Yadav said. He accused PM Modi, Gyanesh Kumar and Amit Shah of vote theft. "We are holding a march to the Raj Bhavan today. We are marching because of the way Gyanesh Kumar, PM Modi, and HM Amit Shah have orchestrated vote theft and worked to destroy the country's democracy. We are marching today to demand punishment for the conspirators who plotted to destroy our democracy," he alleged.

Protests Over Alleged Electoral Irregularities

The protest is over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The march comes amid the Opposition's sustained campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the INDIA bloc protested in the national capital, marching towards the Election Commission and raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition Leaders Detained in Delhi

Meanwhile yesterday, INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by Delhi Police while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi was among the Opposition MPs detained during the protest and was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. He was seen attempting to open a barricaded gate as police personnel prevented the protesters from moving ahead. Gandhi was later seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She was seen lying on the ground during the police action and later alleged that force was used against the protesting MPs. "What is the value of the Constitution in this nation? We will lay down our lives for the Constitution. No cost is too high for us," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters while waving a copy of the Constitution from the police vehicle.

'Will Continue to Fight': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress and INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to "save the Constitution and democracy".

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases. This alliance between the dictatorial Modi government and the Election Commission has already been exposed. It is time for resignations and action. An arrogant regime cannot hold out for long against the fervour of the people."

Gandhi further said that the Opposition would continue its protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. "We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)