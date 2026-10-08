Nana Patekar's Death A Big Loss: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute

CM Fadnavis Mourns 'Brother' and 'Guide' Nana Patekar

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis expressed sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. In a video message, Devendra Fadnavis offered his condolences and highlighted Nana Patekar's immense contribution not only to Indian cinema but also to society. He spoke about Patekar's humanitarian efforts, particularly his work in providing relief during famine and helping those affected by it. "The sudden demise of Nana Patekar, a very strong artist of Indian cinema and a very good person, is a big loss. From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, he not only pleased the people with different types of films but also enlightened the people, and we know him as a patriot. Those who worked in our border areas, worked with our military and also took up the task of famine relief through the Naam Foundation after the famine in Maharashtra, worked in so many different villages through water conservation and inspired people, due to which they became very popular among the people. Especially he was a very sensitive kind of person. He did a lot of good work for different components of the society, and his sudden demise today is a big shock for all of us," he shared.

"Personally, I had very close relations with him. For me he was like a brother, like a guide, like a friend. His departure will definitely be missed by everyone. A patriot, a social worker and an actor passed away from us today. I pay my humble tribute to him," Fadnavis added.

Details of Demise

Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

An Illustrious Career

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'.

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of 'Housefull 5', which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo', starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in 'Subedar', which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

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