Uttarakhand Electoral Rolls: Over 17 Lakh Deletions, 4 Lakh Additions

Major Changes in Electoral Rolls

Uttarakhand's electoral rolls recorded over 17 lakh deletions and more than four lakh additions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process conducted between January 6, 2025 and October 3, 2026, according to district-wise data released by the State Election Office. The total number of registered voters in the state declined from 84,29,459 to 71,58,949 during the revision period.

As per the data, 4,01,276 new voters were added across the state, while 17,05,130 names were deleted from the electoral rolls. Of the deleted names, 8,26,977 were categorised under Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD).

Plain Districts See Highest Deletions

The highest number of deletions were recorded in the plain districts, with Dehradun accounting for 4,84,598 deletions, followed by Haridwar with 3,31,875 and Udham Singh Nagar with 3,03,620.

CEO Briefs Political Parties

Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam held a meeting with representatives of all recognised national political parties and briefed them about the special campaign beginning on Thursday. The Chief Electoral Officer appealed to political parties to extend active cooperation for the successful implementation of the special campaign.

Final Electoral Roll Published

Earlier, the final electoral roll of Uttarakhand was published on Saturday following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the state having 79,60,762 registered voters. The SIR exercise was conducted with July 1, 2026 as the qualifying date and commenced in Uttarakhand on June 8. The draft electoral roll published on July 14 had 71,33,785 voters, compared with 79,60,762 registered voters when the revision exercise began.

Following the publication of the final roll, the state added 8,26,977 voters. During the claims and objections period from July 14 to August 13, voters were given an opportunity to raise objections or seek inclusion in the electoral roll. The claims and objections were subsequently disposed of before publication of the final roll.

According to the final electoral roll, Uttarakhand has 37,37,701 male voters, 34,21,036 female voters and 212 third-gender voters. The final roll included 72,656 voters in the 18-19 age group and 1,22,892 voters aged above 80.

A total of 1,29,872 new voters were added to the electoral roll, while 1,04,708 names were deleted as per the prescribed rules. The state currently has 12,543 polling stations.

Inclusion Process for Left-Out Voters

The Election Commission of India has directed that voters who could not be included in the final roll can still submit Form 6 for inclusion. Applications can be submitted online through the ECI Net app or offline through the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs). (ANI)

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