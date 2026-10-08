Nana Patekar Dies Goa CM Recalls Actor's Work, Social Dedication

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the late actor Nana Patekar, recalling his dedication to empowering farmers through the Naam Foundation. He said that Patekar wanted to expand the work in Goa as well, and the two held discussions regarding the same a few months back. Sawant said that the loss feels personal, as Patekar was a very close friend.

Highlighting his contributions to Indian cinema, the Chief Minister said that his films will forever be remembered. "In a private hospital, he was brought in dead. The hospital declared him dead. I am deeply saddened by this. It is a huge loss for the entire country, as well as for Maharashtra and Goa. He was a very fine actor and a great social worker. He was a very close personal friend of mine, so it is a personal loss for me as well. He made a huge contribution to the film industry, especially through movies ranging from 'Krantiveer' to 'Natsamrat'. His films will be remembered forever, and people loved him immensely for his work," he said.

Goa govt offers assistance to family

Expressing grief on the demise of the acclaimed actor, he emphasised that the administration is in complete contact with the family and will provide whatever assistance is required. "I share in the grief of his family. At present, his body is at the Goa Medical College in Goa. I have already informed the administration, and the entire administration is in touch with his family. Whatever assistance is required, the Goa government will extend full cooperation to shift the body from Goa to wherever they wish. I believe they are taking it to Pune, as per current information. Once again, I share in the grief of his family and all his well-wishers," he said.

CM Sawant on personal bond, Naam Foundation plans

Speaking on his bond with the late actor, he said, "Nana [Patekar] was a very close personal friend of mine. Whenever he visited Goa, he would call me personally and come to meet me at my official residence on several occasions."

Further, CM Sawant shared that Patekar, alongside his celebrated career in Indian cinema, also worked extensively for social welfarea nd wanted to expand the Naam Foundation in Goa, but passed away before things could proceed further. "Through the Naam Foundation, he worked extensively for farmers and people in other social sectors. He wanted to expand that work in Goa as well, and we had discussed this just a few months ago. However, it is very sad that things could not proceed further, and he passed away here in Goa. I feel very bad about it because he was a very close friend of mine," he added.

A look at Nana Patekar's career

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including 'Parinda', 'Prahar', 'Angaar', 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan'. In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of 'Housefull 5', which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo', starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in 'Subedar', which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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