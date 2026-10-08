Amazon Reportedly Hands Pink Slips To 1,000 Workers As Big Tech Layoffs Continue



Amazon is cutting fewer than 1,000 roles, mainly across its Stores division, according to reports.

The reductions follow a much larger restructuring that eliminated roughly 30,000 Amazon jobs between last year and January 2026. Amazon confirmed the cuts to Reuters on Wednesday, describing them as a“small number” of roles.

Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) is cutting fewer than 1,000 white-collar jobs, primarily in its Stores division that oversees the e-commerce giant's main website, adding to a string of workforce reductions across corporate America this year.

Amazon confirmed the cuts to Reuters on Wednesday, describing them as a“small number” of roles. Reuters and Business Insider reported the total figure of fewer than 1,000, citing their sources.

The reductions come as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days shopping event runs through Wednesday, one of the company's biggest promotional periods. Employees in the U.S., India and the U.K. were among those affected, according to internal communications reviewed by Reuters.

The affected areas appear to include customer service and selling partner services, among other parts of the Stores organization. Amazon said it had“adjusted parts” of its Stores business to create a structure better suited to its priorities.

Amazon Continues Post-Pandemic Workforce Reset

The latest cuts follow a much larger restructuring that eliminated about 30,000 Amazon jobs between last year and January 2026.

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos said in a Fox News interview aired Wednesday that the earlier cuts were necessary because the company had expanded its workforce too aggressively during the pandemic, according to the Reuters report.

Tech Layoffs Continue

Still, the cuts come against a broader backdrop of AI- and automation-led job reductions, with surveys pointing to growing anxiety among corporate workers.

Amazon cut about 16,000 corporate roles in January, although the company framed the reductions around reducing managerial layers and bureaucracy.

Microsoft eliminated about 4,800 roles in July, including significant cuts at Xbox. Some companies have been more explicit about AI. Oracle said in a regulatory filing that adopting and deploying AI technologies has resulted, and could continue to result, in workforce reductions.

Coinbase also laid off about 700 employees in May while saying it would rebuild around“AI-native” teams, although its CEO also cited crypto-market conditions.

The tech sector has seen 131,382 tech employees laid off at 315 companies this year, according to Layoffs.

AMZN: Stock Move, Retail View

Amazon shares surged the days after its second-quarter results on July 31, but have since given back some of those gains. Shares are up 12.6% year to date.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AMZN remained 'bullish,' unchanged from the previous day.“$AMZN let's see those prime numbers tomorrow and see if it can finally hold over $260,” a trader said.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.