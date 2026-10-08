Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Turns Bihari Avtar For Mahhi Vij Fun Exchange Leaves Fans In Laughter
Bigg Boss 20 contestants Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij delivered a hilarious moment inside the house with their fun act. As Qazi was unwell, Mahhi brought him food and jokingly mimicked Love Gill. Qazi instantly switched to a Bihari accent, assuring Mahhi that he would save her and even feed her with his own hands. The duo's dramatic act ended with both bursting into laughter. 0:00 – Mahhi Brings Food For Unwell Qazi 1:00 – Qazi Instantly Enters Bihari Mode 2:00 – Qazi And Mahhi's Dramatic Act Ends In Laughter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment