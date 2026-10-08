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French High School Protests Leave Over Thousand Injured, Disrupt Classes
(MENAFN) More than 1,000 people have been injured during ongoing high school protests across France, while around 30,000 students are currently unable to attend classes in person, according to the latest figures released Wednesday.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told the National Assembly that 761 police officers and gendarmes, along with 215 students and 89 education staff members, have been injured since demonstrations over learning conditions began in mid-September.
Education Minister Eduard Geffray said earlier that most injuries among students were "due to reckless behavior or mortar fire," according to reports.
He also said that "little less than half" of the education workers injured were principals or deputy principals who had been "deliberately targeted" in numerous incidents.
"We have never seen this before," Geffray explained.
The education minister also reported that 24 high schools had either been set ablaze or suffered such extensive vandalism that they could not reopen immediately.
“As a result, 30,000 high school students are unable to attend classes in person,” Geffray said, describing the situation as “enormous harm” to their education.
He added that several hundred additional schools had sustained serious damage, with the overall repair costs estimated at between €20 million and €30 million ($22 million-$33 million).
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told the National Assembly that 761 police officers and gendarmes, along with 215 students and 89 education staff members, have been injured since demonstrations over learning conditions began in mid-September.
Education Minister Eduard Geffray said earlier that most injuries among students were "due to reckless behavior or mortar fire," according to reports.
He also said that "little less than half" of the education workers injured were principals or deputy principals who had been "deliberately targeted" in numerous incidents.
"We have never seen this before," Geffray explained.
The education minister also reported that 24 high schools had either been set ablaze or suffered such extensive vandalism that they could not reopen immediately.
“As a result, 30,000 high school students are unable to attend classes in person,” Geffray said, describing the situation as “enormous harm” to their education.
He added that several hundred additional schools had sustained serious damage, with the overall repair costs estimated at between €20 million and €30 million ($22 million-$33 million).
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